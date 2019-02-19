Bayleigh Crawford, a senior, was chosen by Ms. Tami Slowiak, Human Anatomy and Physiology teacher, for Science Student of the Month.
Ms Slowiak noted, “Bayleigh is a conscientious, hard working anatomy/physiology student. She consistently comes to class prepared and stays focused in class. I appreciate Bayleigh’s efforts and insight. She asks clarification questions as needed but not before trying to figure things out on her own. I have relayed Bayleigh’s suggested study skills to other students, as it is evident she has figured out what works for her. Keep up the great work Bayleigh!”
Mr. Vic Cable who teaches Psychology and U.S. History at Chi Hi has been selected as Bayleigh’s most influential educator. “He didn’t just teach for the sake of getting a paycheck at the end of the week but because he’s filled with knowledge that he wants to pass onto others. He thoroughly cares about his students, not just how they’re doing in school but how their life outside of his classroom is going. When I asked for help he was there and has supported me through my high school career by coming to my games and helping me figure out college choices when I asked for it.”
Bayleigh is planning to attend the University of La Crosse to major in Biology, participate in their Physician Assistant program and then continue on to Medical School.
She plays soccer and volleyball and is involved in HOSA, Project Red Bird, and Breast Cancer Awareness at Chi-Hi.
Bayleigh’s parents are Kelly and Jon Crawford.
