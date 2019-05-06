Spencer Kurtenbach, a senior, was selected by Ms. Chrissy Seibel, his Principles of Engineering teacher, for Science Student of the Month. Ms. Seibel said, “Spencer is a strong student, he works hard to really understand engineering concepts and asks great questions. He is also kind and helpful to his classmates and to me. He is truly a pleasure to have in class!”
“Mr. Michael Shoup, a social studies teacher at Chi-Hi, has been my most influential teacher throughout high school,” Spencer said. “Specifically he taught me world history, AP Government and Politics, and sociology. He just seems to always be in a good mood, and really helps start my day right. I can also tell that he does care how well his students do in his class, which I appreciate. Mr. Shoup has always pushed me to do my best in all three of the social studies classes that I have had with him.”
Spencer plans on attending UW-Eau Claire to major in education with career hopes of “teaching something somewhere to the next generation.”
He loves reading his bible, playing video games, and participating on the men's tennis team. Spencer also frequently assists Mrs. Miller with the 6th grade orchestra, at the middle school, during his flex period.
Spencer’s parents are Mike and Cindy Kurtenbach.
