Jacob Thompson, a junior, was selected as Science Student of the Month, by Mr. Nick Gagnon, his AP-Physics 1 instructor.
Mr. Gagnon commented: “Jacob is a dedicated student who cares deeply about his learning and has a passion for Physics. He takes ownership of the content and is driven to understand how and why things work. His ability to construct meaning when studying difficult concepts has allowed Jake to stand out among his peers. Most importantly, he is a good person who is willing to lead. I find him often helping his peers, as they look to him for guidance. Jake is most deserving of this award. I know that he will go on to do great things.”
Jacob plans to attend college to pursue an Engineering Degree with an emphasis in Mechanics, Electronics and Computers.
He participates on the Football and Track and Field teams. Jacob enjoys weight training. He has volunteered with the Voyagers program, Girl Scout’s Cookie Delivery, and Feed My People.
Jake is the son of Doug and Jenn Thompson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.