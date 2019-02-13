Adrienne Leuck, a sophomore, was nominated by Ms. Amy Root, for Science Student of the Month, for her performance in Physical Science. “Adrienne does a great job in Physical Science. She is always upbeat and puts forth good effort. She also is more than willing to help her peers understand the material. I enjoy seeing her on B Day mornings!”
Ms. Amy Root, Physical Science was selected by Adrienne as her most influential instructor. She said, “Ms. Root is the most influential teacher I’ve had because her class allowed me to enjoy science, which I never have before. Ms. Root is a genuinely good teacher and I’m glad she was mine.”
In the future Adrienne would like to be a high school teacher.
She enjoys reading and watching movies.
Adrienne is the daughter of Alicia Dahl and Richard Leuck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.