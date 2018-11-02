Jack Meyer, a sophomore student in Ms. Michelle Thompson’s General Chemistry class, was selected as Science Student of the Month. Ms.Thompson expressed, “Jack is always on task and contributes to classroom discussion. He excels in all aspects of General Chemistry, including daily work, labs, quizzes and tests. I really appreciate his positive and happy disposition.”
Mr. Brian Collicott, music teacher at the Chippewa Falls Middle School, was chosen as Jack’s most influential teacher. “Mr. C. taught me to push myself to the best of my abilities and apply myself fully to everything I do. He showed me how much potential I have and that hard work and dedication are more important than any talent and skill.”
After high school, Jack would like to attend a four year college and potentially pursue a career as an Automotive Engineer or Mechanical Engineer.
Jack noted the following when asked about his interests and activities. “I play sports such as soccer, basketball, golf, and compete in CrossFit. I love cars, working out, and being the best I can be at everything I do. I helped serve food at Agnes’s table multiple times as a Middle School student.”
Jack is the son of Nate and Mary Meyer.
