Iris Hakes, a junior was recognized as Science Student of the Month, by Mr. Nick Gagnon her AP-Physics Instructor. Mr. Gagnon said, “Iris is a hardworking, conscientious student who’s always willing to participate in class discussions and activities. Her love of learning is evident and her ability to focus and her attention to detail. I appreciate her honesty and sense of humor in class. Iris has a bright future ahead and I’m lucky to have her in my class!”
In response to choosing her most influential teacher, Iris replied, “All of my music teachers throughout the years! It has taken a team of music teachers throughout my career to make me the player, and person, that I am today. My music teachers have taught me to be outgoing, creative, responsible, and dedicated (among many other things). Mr. Barry Hitt and Mr. Michael Renneke in particular, give me the support I need to achieve my best. Ultimately, I wouldn’t be the student I am today without the influence of the many music teachers throughout my education.”
Iris aspires to pursue a degree in Bassoon Performance with a minor in French.
She is Vice President of Thespians and will be playing a role in the fall play. Iris is also secretary of the French Club. She is involved in a variety of musical ensembles, including Chippewa Valley Youth Symphony, Jazz Band, Marching Band, and Harmonics Combo. Iris loves thrift shopping and experimenting with fashion!
Iris is the daughter of Holly and Lee Hakes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.