Carson Sedivy, a freshman in Ms. Tami Slowiak’s Biology class, was chosen as a Science Student of the Month. Ms. Slowiak commented: “Carson is an excellent student. She is diligent about her learning. Carson is attentive and conscientious. Her work is completed with exceptional quality and comprehensiveness. It is evident education is important to Carson and her efforts reflect this quality. I enjoy having Carson in class as she is not only a great student but a kind, thoughtful person and a fantastic role model for others. Keep up the great work, Carson!”
Ms. Bridget Erickson, one of Carson’s teachers at Christ Lutheran School, was selected to be her most influential teacher. Carson shared: “Ms. Erickson taught multiple subjects and she challenged me to always do my best.”
Carson plans on a career as an Ultrasound Technician.
She enjoys riding horses, tending to animals, and reading. Carson has volunteered at Christ Lutheran School, for both classroom help and auction events. She has also taught a demonstration for 4H, assisted her neighbors, worked at the food pantry, and spent time visiting and playing bingo at the nursing home.
Carson is the daughter of Jordan and Joelle Sedivy.
