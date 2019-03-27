Max Kauphusman, a sophomore, was selected to be Science Student of the Month, by Ms. Becky Salonen for his efforts in Pre-AP Chemistry.
Ms. Salonen noted: “Max is a hard-working and diligent student. He is a quiet leader and is always willing to help his classmates. Max’s understanding of Pre-AP Chemistry is intuitive, often catching on to difficult concepts with little instruction. Max also thinks like an engineer which he demonstrates on lab reports when he suggests practical solutions to improve the results of a lab. Max also always comes to class with a positive attitude and I have enjoyed having him in class this year!”
Max aspires to study Aerospace Engineering and Astrophysics, and pursue a career in that field.
He is involved in First Robotics, and also enjoys biking, and watching TV and movies. He volunteers with the middle school voyager robotics program, First Robotics outreach and Agnes’ Table.
Max is the son of Scott and Mary Kauphusman.
