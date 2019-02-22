Isaiah Sanchez, a sophomore, was chosen for Science Student of the Month by his General Chemistry teacher, Ms. Michelle Thompson. “Isaiah is an intelligent, hard working, and self-motivated student. He pays attention to detail, actively participates, and earned the highest overall grade in Chemistry for first semester. He is also very kind, considerate and respectful.”
Ms. Lisa Crocker, an English teacher at Chi-Hi, was selected by Isaiah as his most influential educator. He said, “Although it was hard to choose, Mrs. Crocker is of the nicest and most respectful people I have met. She is very understanding, and loves to get to know her students as people, not just students. Also, she allows the student led Bible study group to meet in her room on Fridays, which is really nice and admirable.”
Isaiah would like to pursue a career as a Christian song writer and performer. Currently he performs on the piano and violin, and with the Philharmonic Orchestra. He is also member of Chippewa Valley Youth Symphony, Robotics, Tennis, Cross Country and a volunteer with Jason’s Presents, Mini Mega, Hope Gospel, and Touched Twice.
Isaiah is the son of Melinda Duncan.
