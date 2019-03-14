Christian Aronsen, a senior exchange student from Norway, was nominated by Ms. Heather Brandner, for Science Student of the Month. He is currently enrolled in AP Chemistry, AP Physics and Astronomy, and completed Environmental Science last semester.
Ms. Brandner explained: “Christian moved from Pre-AP Chemistry to AP Chemistry at semester and has continued to excel. He is a very hard working and dedicated student. Due to this transition, he has need to build a foundation that other students already have to fill in the content gaps. Christian is a great self advocate, asking for help when needed. Christian is a strong student with great potential.”
Øyvind Johnsen at Gjerpen Elementary School (Norway) has been Christian’s most influential educator. “Øyvind Johnsen was very influential because of the way he taught. He was my math and science teacher in 6th and 7th grade. He was the reason I became interested in math and science. Before 6th grade I found math and science really boring because of the way the school taught it, but when Øyvind saw anyone with low interest, he would figure out a way to make it fun. And that is what happened to me. Today, math is my favorite subject, and science is also on top of the list. Øyvind was also super friendly and a teacher everybody liked.”
Christian is still contemplating his future and commented: “My plans are not super clear, but for college I really want to study physics and chemistry. However, an idea that keeps popping up in my head is that I want to do something that lets me travel. I imagine working with the exchange company I’m here with or another type of travel company.”
He enjoys running, basketball and skiing. Christian also plays the guitar and piano. He volunteers as a leader for younger children for a company called Acta in Norway. They organize Christian camps for all ages, and he works with the younger children. He also volunteers at church by playing the piano and/or guitar.
Christian’s host family is Renee Dillenbeck and Nate Martell, Normal, and his parents are Tonje Aronsen and Øystein Aronsen.
