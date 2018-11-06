Amanda Zawacki, a sophomore student in General Chemistry, was chosen as Science Student of the Month by her teacher, Ms. Michelle Thompson. “Amanda is a very positive and friendly individual,” shared Ms. Thompson. “She is an independent and self motivated student who exhibits excellence in all aspects of General Chemistry, including daily work, labs, quizzes and tests.”
Mr. Brian Leuck, Social Studies Teacher at the Middle School, was selected as Amanda’s most influential educator. She shared, “Mr. Leuck was the teacher that made me laugh every morning, no matter how rough of a morning I had. He also made learning really fun. Actually there were times when I didn’t even feel like I was learning, even though I was, because he knows how to incorporate the right amount of fun into his lessons without getting carried away.”
In response to her future plans, Amanda responded, “Right now I’m leaning towards something music and/or visual arts related. However, because I’m only a sophomore in high school I’m open to new opportunities and experiences that could lead me down a different path.”
Amanda shared the following regarding her interests and activities. “I enjoy being involved in theater productions and filmography. I like to play and watch soccer. I also absolutely love being a percussionist in the Chi-Hi Marching Cardinals band and just being able to play drums. I’ve helped serve meals at Hope Gospel Mission and Community Table, I serve in my church, helped with Feed my People food packaging, and have volunteered in Stillson Sunrise Health Quest.”
Amanda’s parents are Kevin and Kathy Zawacki.
