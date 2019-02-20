Gabrielle Sweitzer, a freshman student in Ms.Tami Slowiak’s Biology class was selected as Science Student of the Month. Ms. Slowiak commented, “Grace is thorough and conscientious.
Her goal is to truly understand material, so taking shortcuts is not her way of doing things. Gabrielle questions to understand and communicates verbally and in written language to ensure she is relaying her level of understanding.
I am impressed by her self motivation and sincerely appreciate her as a student in my room.”
Gabrielle chose Mr. Dave Martineau, who teaches AP Human Geography and other social studies courses at Chi Hi, as her most influential teacher. “Mr. Martineau has influenced me in the classroom, and he has influenced me in life.
In class, through discussion, he has taught me that hard work will lead to great success. He cares about each one of his students education, and takes time to instill that. Mr. Martineau has inspired me. I am grateful to have had him as a teacher.”
In the future, Gabrielle would like to attend John Hopkins University to become a Pediatrician.
She is involved in soccer, and cross country and has spent seven years volunteering as a Girl Scout.
Gabrielle’s parents are Lori and Brad Sweitzer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.