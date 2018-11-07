Cameron Hagen, a freshman Biology student in Mr. Mark Cloutier’s class, was selected to be Science Student of the Month. “Cameron is off to a great start in Biology! She is conscientious and organized. Her hard work has placed her among the very best of my Biology students,” noted Mr. Cloutier.
Mr. Morgan Hanson, Math teacher at the Middle School was Cameron’s most influential teacher. She commented, “He was an overall great teacher who really applied himself towards helping everyone in the room and joking around with us in class. He would also give us random life lessons about why we should strive in life and what we can do if we apply ourselves. He motivated the entire class whilst at the same time really impacted me and being inspirational overall. “
Cameron would love to pursue a career that will allow for her to travel the world. Currently she is interested in either Marine Biology or something in the field of Art and Design.
Cameron participates in volleyball and soccer. She plays the violin and is also learning the guitar and piano.Cameron loves poetry. She also commented, “I’m a feminist and I love standing up for people of any kind for the good. But most importantly I love hanging with my friends at the lake and blasting music.”
She has volunteered with WEB, “Where Everyone Belongs” a program where 8th graders help the 6th graders to become accustomed to the Middle School and feel welcomed to the new environment. Cameron is also involved with Sources of Strength, a program which promotes well being and mental health, which is extremely important nowadays.
Cameron is the daughter of Allison and Jerry Hagen.
