Hayden Pynch, a junior, was chosen by Ms. Amy Root, his General Physics teacher, for Science Student of the Month. “Hayden is a great physics student. I appreciate how he puts forth the effort needed to understand the material. He works hard independently while still supporting and collaborating with his peers. As a bonus, he is a friendly person, and I enjoy working with him.”

Ms. Root was selected by Hayden as his most influential educator and noted, “Ms. Root is influential because she motivated me to try hard in science.”

Hayden would like to attend college either in Boulder, Colorado, San Diego, California or somewhere else on the west coast.

He enjoys soccer, snowboarding, and wake boarding.

Hayden is the son of Michael and Sasha Pynch.

