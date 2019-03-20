Hayden Pynch, a junior, was chosen by Ms. Amy Root, his General Physics teacher, for Science Student of the Month. “Hayden is a great physics student. I appreciate how he puts forth the effort needed to understand the material. He works hard independently while still supporting and collaborating with his peers. As a bonus, he is a friendly person, and I enjoy working with him.”
Ms. Root was selected by Hayden as his most influential educator and noted, “Ms. Root is influential because she motivated me to try hard in science.”
Hayden would like to attend college either in Boulder, Colorado, San Diego, California or somewhere else on the west coast.
He enjoys soccer, snowboarding, and wake boarding.
Hayden is the son of Michael and Sasha Pynch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.