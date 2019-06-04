Joshua Gienapp, a senior, was nominated to be Science Student of the Month, by Ms. Becca Bestul for his performance in AP Biology.
Ms. Bestul noted, “Josh has been so much fun to teach this year! I have enjoyed his humorous view on life, and look forward to class discussions in which he contributes, because they go so many different directions. He is very good at connecting class concepts to previous knowledge, setting up experiments, collecting and analyzing data, and thinking beyond the scope of his peers. His compassion for others is evident in the way he lives his life, and will serve him well in his bright future. I wish him good luck!”
Ms. Molly Malone, orchestra teacher at Chi-Hi, was selected by Josh as his most influential educator. He commented, “The lessons she’s given me through music have taught me the value of hard work and the dedication it takes to achieve high performance.”
Joshua will be attending Georgetown University in Washington, DC, for a Bachelor of Science degree in foreign service.
His interests and activities include music, FCA, Boy Scouts, sports, literature, poetry, humor and Jesus. He has volunteered with National Honor Society, Mentoring at the Middle School and his Eagle Scout Project.
Joshua’s parents are Brian and Lisa Gienapp.
