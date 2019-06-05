Gabe Olson, a sophomore, was chosen by Ms. Becky Salonen, for Science Student of the Month.
Ms. Salonen noted, “I have Gabe in both Pre-AP Chemistry and Earth Science this semester. Gabe always comes to class with a smile on his face and a positive attitude. Gabe is always friendly and helps his classmates understand difficult concepts. He is also a hard-worker and as a result has the top grade in his Earth Science class. Gabe has a bright future ahead of him!”
Gabe selected Ms. Heidi Culbertson, sixth grade math teacher at the Middle School, as his most influential educator. He said, “She was the teacher that got math to click in my head. I also learned what study habits work for me in her class.”
Gabe’s post high school plans include attending college to focus on mathematics and science.
His interests include playing Magic the Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons.
Gabe’s parents are Shenandoah and Lucas Olson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.