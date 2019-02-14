Alexis Zenner, a junior, was chosen to be Science Student of the Month, by Ms. Chrissy Seibel for her performance in General Physics. Ms. Seibel commented, “Alexis is consistently one of the top students of all my General Physics classes. She completes all of her daily work well. Alexis asks high level questions so that she really understands the concepts. Her mastery of physics is clear in her performance on assessments. She is also very kind and respectful.”
In response to who her most influential teacher was, Alexis selected Ms. Becky Bauer, her fifth-grade math teacher at Halmstad Elementary. “Mrs. Bauer was the most influential teacher to me because she made math really fun and always came to class with a lot of energy.”
After high school, Alexis plans on pursuing a nursing degree and continuing her education to become a Physician Assistant.
Alexis participates on Chi Hi’s tennis and basketball teams. She loves spending time with her friends and family.
Her volunteer activites include preparing backpacks with utensils for students in our district that need them. She has also helped coach a 5th grade boys basketball team, assisted with the Run for the Lights, and put up lights for the Christmas Village in Irvine Park.
Alexis is the daughter of Ann and Adam Zenner.
