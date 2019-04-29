Adler Kranich, a senior, was chosen by his Wonders of Carbon teacher, Ms. Kari Skaar for Science Student of the Month. Ms. Skaar commented, “Adler is very creative, participates in class, is a great lab partner, and goes the extra mile. He’s helpful to his classmates, asks questions to clarify content and always has his work completed. Adler possesses the desire to succeed and is great to have in class!” Adler is also enrolled in AP Biology and Human Anatomy and Physiology.
Adler’s most influential teacher choice was Mr. Isaacson, who he had for AP US History/APUSH sophomore year. Adler noted, “Mr. Isaacson is very smart and I learned a lot about U.S. History in his class. He was a lot of fun and being in his class for his last year of teaching was a phenomenal experience.”
He will be studying Computer Science at UW-Eau Claire starting the fall of 2019.
Swimming and tennis are the two sports Adler participates in at Chi-Hi. He enjoys filmmaking as a hobby and has volunteered for the National Institute of Glorious Gamers for about a half a year as well as Project Redbird.
Adler is the son of Chris and Erica Kranich.
