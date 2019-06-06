Megan Ludy, a sophomore, was selected as Science Student of the Month by Mrs. Heather Brandner, for Pre-AP Chemistry.
Mrs. Brandner said, “Megan demonstrates a strong passion for education with her eagerness to truly master the material. She does this by asking questions to make sure she has a strong understanding with each topic. She always has a smile on her face. Megan is very eager to work with everyone in the class and is very patient when helping others.”
Ms. Sarah Merconti, fourth grade teacher at Stillson Elementary, was selected by Megan as her most influential educator. Megan explained, “Mrs. Merconti inspired me to be the most pure person I can be, both in school, and in life. She showed me the sky is the limit, and pushed me to reach my potential, and to always work hard. In her class, I had a lot of fun, but I also learned a lot about myself, and developed the desire to help others succeed.”
Megan would like to pursue a career in the science field, relating to biology or chemistry, and human anatomy and physiology. ”I will most likely go to medical school either at UW-Madison or U of M Twin Cities,” said Megan.
In response to her interests, activities and volunteerism Megan commented, “I like sports, and play volleyball, basketball, and compete in track and field. I am also a member of HOSA and NEHS. I have volunteered at the food pantry, help with Special Olympics, assisted coaching a 4/5th grade volleyball team, ran the scoreboard for youth basketball tournaments and participated in Project Redbird projects for my three school sports.”
Megan’s parents are Dave and Melissa Ludy.
