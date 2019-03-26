Kaden Verhulst, a junior, was selected as Science Student of the Month by Mr. Steven Shafer, for his efforts in General Physics. “Kaden is one of the hardest workers in class and his grades are reflecting his efforts. He is a pleasure to have in class and asks great questions to make sure he has a solid understanding of the topic. Kaden will often come to prime time to get extra help outside of class which shows his dedication to learning the material.”
“The teacher that has inspired me the most is Mr. Joe Couey from Chi -Hi. He was my teacher for Trigonometry and taught me the most math I have ever learned in a semester. I loved listening to his brilliant stories and how he solved problems in math and in life,” said Kaden.
Kaden is currently considering attending a university in Wisconsin and is choosing between LaCrosse, Eau Claire, Stevens Point and Whitewater. His career plans involve the realm of finance and business.
He enjoys playing a variety of sports during his free time and also participates on the tennis and basketball team. Kaden enjoys watching college and professional football, basketball and baseball. Kaden has been showing and selling pigs at the Clark County Fair for 8 years.
His volunteer service includes helping out with youth sports in our community and packaging food for the food pantry.
Kaden is the son of Renee Dillenbeck and Shawn Verhulst.
