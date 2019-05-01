Abigail Crotty, a freshman, was nominated by her Biology instructor, Ms. Michelle Thompson, to be a Science Student of the Month. Thompson commented, “Abigail’s work is outstanding. She does her best and always exceeds expectations. Abigail is a very polite, hard working and self-motivated student. She also works really well as part of a team and excels in all aspects of Biology.”
“The most influential teacher I’ve had,” shared Abbi, “is Ms. Lisa Crocker, an English teacher at Chi-Hi. Ms.Crocker influenced me by her positive attitude each day. Not only is she dedicated to her students and normally responds to any questions as soon as she can, she also uses various teaching styles.”
Abbi would like to be an Elementary Teacher, but is still deciding on which college she will attend.
Her hobbies and interests include photography, writing, and running.
Abbi is the daughter of Denise Pilgrim and Curt Crotty.
