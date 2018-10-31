Brad Davies and Mateo Stanley were selected as Science Partners of the Month by Ms. Amy Root, their Physical Science teacher. She commented, “Brad and Mateo have made a very good first impression. They have great attitudes and work well together. They find humor in nearly every situation and keep me on my toes. I genuinely look forward to working with them each “A” day.”
Mateo Stanley
Mateo Stanley, a sophomore is the son of Kevin and Renee Stanley.
He chose both Mr. Ron Buckles and Ms. Amy Root as influential teachers. “Mr Buckles taught me to keep trying and not give up. Ms. Root taught me to make class enjoyable while being serious at the same time.”
Mateo enjoys participating in Harmonics and Baseball. He also enjoys drawing, making music and volunteering at the animal shelter.
He aspires to become a Music Producer.
Bradley Davies
Bradley Davies also chose Mr. Ron Buckles, Chi Hi Choir Instructor and Ms. Amy Root, Chi Hi Science teacher, as his most influential teachers. Bradley said, “Mr. Buckles has taught me more about my voice then I thought I knew I had, he has also invited me into Cardinal Choir and Harmonics and has given me a chance at something I really enjoy. Mr. Buckles has also helped me through tough times and is a great person overall. Mrs. Root has been incredibly influential and understanding. She is an awesome teacher and has also taught me that class can be very enjoyable and educational at the same time. Mrs. Root shows that you can have fun in class with your friends and still get your work done and learn something at the end of the day.”
Bradley is still contemplating between becoming a Computer Engineer or a Game Designer.
He enjoys participating in Chi Hi Harmonics and Cardinal Choir. He has volunteered with Feed My Starving Children.
Bradley, a senior, is the son of Shelly Svee and Bill Davies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.