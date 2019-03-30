With a 30-year career in social work, Mechele Shipman said it was a natural fit to join the Chippewa County Board and help work on issues like placement of foster children.
Shipman, 47, was sworn in to her seat Friday morning. She was appointed on Tuesday, and will serve roughly the final year of the term.
“I just saw an opportunity to serve the community and give back,” Shipman said. “I serve on a number of boards; I’ve been involved in more state and national boards.”
Shipman has lived in the Chippewa Valley her whole life, graduating from Menomonie High School in 1989. She earned her bachelor’s degree in human development from UW-Stout, a master’s degree in social work from UW-Madison, and is completing her doctorate of education, specializing in organizational change and leadership, via the University of Southern California. She is chief executive officer of ANU Family Services, which has offices in Eau Claire, Hudson, Madison and St. Paul.
“We serve kids and families throughout Wisconsin,” she explained. “We do family preservation services as well as foster care. Children and family is at the heart of my being. I’d like t o see a lot less kids in foster care.”
Shipman said she has lived in the town of Lafayette for the past five years and wanted to get more involved.
“I love the community and it has a lot to offer,” she said.
The seat was previously held by Larry Willkom, who died last month, weeks after resigning from his seat, after serving 36 years on the board. There were four applicants who sought to fill the seat, which expires in April 2020. Board chairman Leigh Darrow said Shipman stood out.
“It was her background, her work experience, her school experience,” Darrow said. “She seems outgoing and will bring a different view to the board.”
County administrator Randy Scholz shared Darrow’s enthusiasm.
“We’re excited to have her on board,” Scholz said. “Her resume really spoke for itself. She has a great background in health and human services.”
That background means that she will be able to jump in and understand the issues the county is experiencing with spiraling out-of-home placements, and there won’t be as much of a learning curve, Scholz added.
Shipman and her husband, Thomas, have two children and two grand-children.
