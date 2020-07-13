CHIP Briefs

With no symptoms, Mayer wanted another test to make sure it wasn’t a false positive. But the early protocol for the ESPN fights was that once a fighter tested positive, the fight was off.

So Mayer, who is undefeated in 12 fights, got in her car and drove 12 hours home to Colorado, not only losing a fight but a chance to make a statement for women’s boxing at the same time.

“I was so excited because it was the first boxing event back and I knew there was going to be a lot of eyes watching,” she said. “It was a great showcase for women’s boxing, and then I tested positive.”

Mayer thought she might be a false positive because she had tested negative in Houston before she left for Las Vegas. She did, however, test positive at the time for virus antibodies, indicating she had possibly contracted the virus a few months earlier.

“I felt great going into camp and took the test the week before Vegas, so when I got the call I was totally shocked,” she said. “They said there was nothing they could do, so I just had to pack up my stuff and go.”

Mayer said her trainer, former Olympic coach Al Mitchell, and other members of her team all tested negative, something she found significant because they basically live with each other during training.