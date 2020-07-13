CHIP Briefs

NBA
Westbrook positive for COVID-19
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets said Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season.
Westbrook made the revelation on social media. As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden — neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week — would be with the team in the next few days.
In Westbrook’s case, that now seems most unlikely.
“I tested positive for covid-19 prior to my teams departure to Orlando,” Westbrook wrote on his Instagram page. “I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared.”
Westbrook is averaging 27.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game for the Rockets this season. Houston has clinched a playoff spot and resumes its season with the first of eight seeding games on July 31 against Dallas.
Westbrook also offered a word of caution in his post.
“Thank you for all the well wishes and continued support,” he wrote. “Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!”
Westbrook’s announcement came on another day where case numbers in Florida and Texas — two of the nation’s coronavirus hotspots — keep rising to levels that have officials and residents deeply concerned.
At the NBA bubble, however, optimism that the rules established by the league and the players will work — even though some Disney parks reopened to visitors over the weekend and the MLS restart, also at the campus, has seen two teams leave after a spate of positive tests.
“Our protocols are unbelievable,” Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said Monday. “I think our protocols and our health and safety measures have been top-notch. I think this thing will work perfectly. ... We’re doing everything that we can possibly do to make sure that we’re healthy, we’re safe and we’re in an environment where we can be successful and do our jobs at a high level.”
Officials in Houston have called for that city to lock back down as area hospitals strain to accommodate patients sick with the coronavirus. And in Florida, more than 12,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed Monday.
BOXING
Herring knocked out by virus again
LAS VEGAS — Jamel Herring was supposed to fight Tuesday night as part of a feel-good card topped by two boxers who had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The virus had other ideas. And now Mikaela Mayer will go it alone.
Herring tested positive Monday for COVID-19, stripping an ESPN card of a title fight and leaving Mayer as the main event. It was the second cancellation for Herring, who was pulled from a scheduled July 2 fight after becoming sick but had tested negative as late as July 3.
“This result is a complete surprise,” Herring said. “I was fully prepared to make my second title defense tomorrow night.”
Another fighter on the card, Luis Melendez, also tested positive Monday and his fight with Eddie Vazquez was scrapped.
Both Herring and Mayer tested positive for the coronavirus last month, forcing them off boxing cards they were supposed to headline. The two fighters — good friends from their amateur days — subsequently tested negative and were supposed to fight in separate co-mains at the MGM Grand as part of Top Rank’s twice-weekly fights.
It was yet another coronavirus-caused disappointment for Herring, the 130-pound title holder. The former Marine was originally supposed to have a big-money fight against Northern Ireland’s Carl Frampton before the virus hit, then sidelined when he got sick while training in Omaha, Nebraska.
Mayer is a different story, an example of why staging sports in the middle of a pandemic is so tricky. The 2016 Olympian was in Las Vegas getting ready to fight on Top Rank’s first card back in early June when she tested positive for COVID-19.
With no symptoms, Mayer wanted another test to make sure it wasn’t a false positive. But the early protocol for the ESPN fights was that once a fighter tested positive, the fight was off.
So Mayer, who is undefeated in 12 fights, got in her car and drove 12 hours home to Colorado, not only losing a fight but a chance to make a statement for women’s boxing at the same time.
“I was so excited because it was the first boxing event back and I knew there was going to be a lot of eyes watching,” she said. “It was a great showcase for women’s boxing, and then I tested positive.”
Mayer thought she might be a false positive because she had tested negative in Houston before she left for Las Vegas. She did, however, test positive at the time for virus antibodies, indicating she had possibly contracted the virus a few months earlier.
“I felt great going into camp and took the test the week before Vegas, so when I got the call I was totally shocked,” she said. “They said there was nothing they could do, so I just had to pack up my stuff and go.”
Mayer said her trainer, former Olympic coach Al Mitchell, and other members of her team all tested negative, something she found significant because they basically live with each other during training.
