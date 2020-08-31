CHIP briefs

NFL

Jags release RB Fournette

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars moved another step closer to purging Tom Coughlin's tumultuous tenure in Jacksonville.

The team waived running back Leonard Fournette on Monday, a stunning decision many outsiders view as the latest in a series of head scratchers that could help the franchise tank the season and get the No. 1 draft pick.

“If that’s the case, then the realization is if that happens, then I’m not going to be here," coach Doug Marrone said. "At the end of the day, if I don’t win enough games or do enough with this team, I don’t foresee me still being employed. I’m doing everything I can to make sure we have the best team to make sure we win football games. That’s as simple as I can be on it.”

Coughlin wanted Fournette as the centerpiece of his old-school, run-first philosophy. It worked in 2017, although it became clear that Fournette needed to be a better pro. He was fined repeatedly for being late and skipping mandatory functions.

The Jaguars spent months trying to trade Fournette, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft who's coming off a career year. He was on the block during the NFL draft and again over the summer.