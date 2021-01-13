CHIP BRIEFS

Also in the new guidelines: Hotel rooms are now closed off to non-team guests on the road. Along with that, movement of players and staff is limited on the road, with both now prohibited from leaving the hotel for non-team activities. Previously, players were allowed two guests in their rooms, including family and long-standing personal friends.“I’m a grown man. I’m gonna do what I want to do. If I want to go see my family, I’m going to go see my family,” Hill said. “They can’t tell me I have to stay in a room 24/7. If it’s that serious, then maybe we shouldn’t be playing. But it’s life; no one’s going to be able to just cancel their whole life for this game.”