CHIP BRIEFS

NBA
Harden traded to Brooklyn
The Rockets have sent James Harden to the Nets in a blockbuster four-team trade that also involves the Pacers and Cavaliers, completing the disgruntled star’s exit from Houston and setting up a potential super team in Brooklyn, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.
The Nets sent Houston a package that includes multiple players and draft picks and features guard Caris LeVert, who was then traded to the Pacers for Victor Oladipo, sources told ESPN.
Center Jarrett Allen and forward Taurean Prince are headed from the Nets to the Cavs in the deal, according to sources, while the Rockets receive Cleveland guard Dante Exum and Brooklyn forward Rodions Kurucs
Houston also receives Brooklyn’s three unprotected first-round draft picks — 2022, 2024 and 2026 — in the deal, plus pick swaps in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027, according to sources. The Rockets also get Cleveland’s 2022 first-round pick, via the Milwaukee Bucks.
The megadeal reunites Harden with former Oklahoma City teammate Kevin Durant in Brooklyn and positions the Nets, who also have All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, as a title contender in the Eastern Conference.The trade was agreed to after the Rockets opted to keep Harden away from Wednesday’s practice, following the former MVP’s comments Tuesday that Houston isn’t “good enough” to compete for a championship.
Hill questions new COVID restrictions: With the NBA implementing stricter health and safety guidelines amid a breakout of positive coronavirus tests and close contacts, Oklahoma City Thunder guard George Hill questioned some of the logic behind the protocols following a 112-102 home loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.
“We wanna play the game ... but I don’t understand some of the rules,” Hill said. “We can sweat 48 minutes with a guy next to us for 48 minutes, but we can’t talk to them afterwards. It makes no sense.”
Within the enhanced rules, pregame and postgame interactions with opposing players are limited to only elbow or fist bumps, with “extended socializing” to be avoided. Which means no postgame catching up with a former teammate or friend, previously a standard practice following games.
Game postponements, news and updates for the NBA and its COVID-19 protocols
Also in the new guidelines: Hotel rooms are now closed off to non-team guests on the road. Along with that, movement of players and staff is limited on the road, with both now prohibited from leaving the hotel for non-team activities. Previously, players were allowed two guests in their rooms, including family and long-standing personal friends.“I’m a grown man. I’m gonna do what I want to do. If I want to go see my family, I’m going to go see my family,” Hill said. “They can’t tell me I have to stay in a room 24/7. If it’s that serious, then maybe we shouldn’t be playing. But it’s life; no one’s going to be able to just cancel their whole life for this game.”
NFL
Nagy, Pace to return in 2021
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears plan to keep general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy for at least another season.
The team opted against sweeping changes in leadership after the Bears slipped into the playoffs despite going 8-8 for the second year in a row, chairman George McCaskey said Wednesday.
The announcement comes on the heels of the Bears’ wild-card loss at New Orleans on Sunday, their second playoff appearance in three years. Chicago won the NFC North at 12-4 in 2018 — Nagy’s first season.
The Bears have two playoff appearances and a 42-54 regular-season record in six years under Pace, while Nagy is 28-20. They have not won in the postseason since the 2010 team played in the NFC championship game.
There was speculation Pace or Nagy could be on their way out when the Bears lost six in a row this season — their worst skid since 2002. Chicago regrouped by winning three straight against struggling teams before closing the regular season with a 35-16 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
The Bears made the playoffs because Arizona lost to the Los Angeles Rams. Chicago then got knocked out in convincing fashion by Drew Brees and the Saints.
Broncos pick Vikings Paton for GM: John Elway and the Denver Broncos wanted George Paton to be the team’s new general manager so much, Paton was given a longer deal than Elway ever had in the same job.
Paton, who has spent the past 13 years with the Minnesota Vikings, has agreed to a six-year deal to be the Broncos’ general manager, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Broncos announced Paton’s hiring on Wednesday but did not disclose terms.
Paton had spent most of Tuesday in Denver for what was a second interview for him with team officials, and had returned to Minnesota Tuesday night.
Elway had promised to find the “best candidate, the best person” for the job. The Broncos also interviewed New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Terry Fontenot, Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, the New England Patriots’ Dave Ziegler and the Broncos’ director of college scouting Brian Stark.
“Early in this process, it became clear why George has been such a coveted GM candidate for so many years. He is a proven evaluator who knows every detail of leading football operations,” Elway said in a statement. “With his experience in all aspects of the job — the college and pro sides, salary cap, trades, working with the head coach and bringing the staff together — George is more than ready to succeed in this role. George has waited and worked for the right opportunity, which shows that he is smart and serious about winning. We’re thrilled to name George Paton as general manager of the Denver Broncos.”
Paton and Fontenot, who did his interview virtually because the Saints are still in the playoffs, were each interviewed a second time Tuesday.
Elway, who has been the Broncos’ top football decision-maker since 2011, announced Jan. 4 he was stepping away from the day-to-day personal operations but would remain as president of football operations at least through the final year of his current contract.
Elway also said he didn’t think the team’s current ownership battle between Pat Bowlen’s children would affect the Broncos’ ability to secure what he believed would be a top candidate. Paton’s six-year deal would likely bridge any potential change in the team’s ownership in the coming years.
Stefanski set to return Thursday: Browns rookie coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s on track to return to the team Thursday for playoff preparations after missing Sunday’s wild-card win in Pittsburgh with COVID-19.
Stefanski jokingly called himself “probable” when asked if he’ll be back as the Browns get ready to face the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
The 38-year-old Stefanski tested positive with the virus last week and couldn’t be with his team when the Browns won their first playoff game in 26 years by upsetting the Steelers.
Stefanski watched the game from his home’s basement in Rocky River, Ohio, and admitted to pacing in front of the TV during the telecast. Stefanski said he’s lost his sense of taste but had mostly mild symptoms during his illness.
Cleveland activated cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Also, offensive line coach Bill Callahan returned to the team after being one of four assistants sidelined by the virus.
Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio remains in isolation, and the Browns are hoping to get him back in the next day or two.