CHIP BRIEFS

“Always, when we have the opportunity to go out there and play, it’s a great feeling. Different feeling. Like I said, when we go and pitch on Opening Day, it’s like when a young kid goes to the first day of school. So these times are different, but we need to create that atmosphere. We need to create that energy. We have the group to do that.”

SANO FACES LIVE PITCHING

Slugging first baseman Miguel Sano was scheduled to be in the lineup for the first time during summer camp after spending the first part of camp sidelined by COVID-19.

Though Sano didn’t get a chance to compete in a game, he did see live pitching against Berrios, Rich Hill and Sergio Romo, among others, as he works to get ready for Opening Day.

“Miguel is actually doing really well, as far as just the workouts that he’s able to handle,” Baldelli said. “He’s got a resilient body and he can come out there, and we know he’s dealt with a lot of, not cabin fever, but he’s been stuck inside for a while now. So we weren’t sure exactly what he would look like after the workouts, but he’s definitely come out of them well.”

