CHIP BRIEFS

NFL
Players want answers
NFL players are publicly pleading with the league to address several health and safety concerns on the eve of training camp.
The league informed teams on Saturday that training camps will open on time even though discussions with the players’ union regarding testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols are ongoing.
Rookies for Houston and Kansas City are set to report Monday and rookies for other teams are due on Tuesday. Players for all teams are scheduled to report by July 28.
Many prominent players expressed their thoughts in a social media blitz Sunday.
“We need Football! We need sports! We need hope!” Saints quarterback Drew Brees wrote on Twitter. “The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done @NFL.”
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said he is concerned because his wife, Ciara, is pregnant.
He wrote: “My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. ???? We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. (hashtag)WeWantToPlay.”
NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith and President JC Tretter addressed the union’s concerns in a 90-minute videoconference call with reporters on Friday.
They want players tested daily for the virus. A joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the NFL and NFLPA recommended testing every other day.
Other outstanding issues include number of preseason games. The league has planned to cut the exhibition schedule from four games to two while the union wants none.
Players also wanted a 45-day acclimation period to help avoid injuries. The league asked them to report early but the union declined. Questions remain on protections for players who want to opt out of playing.
All 32 teams have sent the union their Infectious Disease Emergency Response that have been approved by joint infectious disease experts and NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills, according to a person familiar with the details. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because protocols haven’t been finalized, said the union has approved several and continues to review them.
On Friday, the league sent players and teams an Education Protocol for camp which requires clubs to distribute joint educational materials and to conduct educational sessions for players, staff and family members.
Tretter, a center for the Browns, wrote: “What you are seeing today is our guys standing up for each other and for the work their union leadership has done to keep everyone as safe as possible. The NFL needs to listen to our union and adopt the experts’ recommendations #wewanttoplay.”
Under the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL has the right to impose report dates and teams can fine players who don’t report.
The NFLPA could file a grievance to argue the league isn’t providing a safe work environment under the labor deal.
MLB
Twins’ Berrios ready to go
Jose Berrios’ final tune-up before the 2020 season didn’t come off exactly as planned — the team canceled its scheduled intrasquad game due to the weather — but the Twins’ No. 1 starter feels ready to go nonetheless.
Berrios threw nearly 90 pitches across six innings against his teammates in live batting practice on Saturday, a day after manager Rocco Baldelli announced him as the Twins’ Opening Day starter for the second time. Baldelli had announced Berrios would start on Opening Day for the second consecutive year in March shortly before spring training shut down due to the spread of COVID-19.
Though Berrios didn’t get to pitch in an intrasquad game, he said he tried to pitch with the same mindset and emotion during Saturday’s live batting practice that he will bring on Friday night against the White Sox in Chicago in the team’s opener.
“Always, when we have the opportunity to go out there and play, it’s a great feeling. Different feeling. Like I said, when we go and pitch on Opening Day, it’s like when a young kid goes to the first day of school. So these times are different, but we need to create that atmosphere. We need to create that energy. We have the group to do that.”
SANO FACES LIVE PITCHING
Slugging first baseman Miguel Sano was scheduled to be in the lineup for the first time during summer camp after spending the first part of camp sidelined by COVID-19.
Though Sano didn’t get a chance to compete in a game, he did see live pitching against Berrios, Rich Hill and Sergio Romo, among others, as he works to get ready for Opening Day.
“Miguel is actually doing really well, as far as just the workouts that he’s able to handle,” Baldelli said. “He’s got a resilient body and he can come out there, and we know he’s dealt with a lot of, not cabin fever, but he’s been stuck inside for a while now. So we weren’t sure exactly what he would look like after the workouts, but he’s definitely come out of them well.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!