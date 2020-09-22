CHIP BRIEFS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Notre Dame, Wake Forest postponed
Notre Dame’s game at Wake Forest on Saturday has been postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine.
The seventh-ranked Fighting Irish said Tuesday the game would be rescheduled. Both teams are off Oct. 3.
Notre Dame said 94 football players were tested for COVID-19 on Monday and of those, seven were positive. Those players were in isolation along with others who tested positive last week.
The school is pausing all football-related activities until further testing is complete.
“We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. "We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we’ll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field.”
Notre Dame (2-0) opened the season with two home games and held several players out of last week's victory against South Florida without explanation.
The game is the 18th involving major college football teams to be postponed or canceled by COVID-19 issues since Aug. 26 and the third Atlantic Coast Conference game (North Carolina State at Virginia Tech and Virginia at Virginia Tech were rescheduled).
Wake Forest athletic director John Currie said the school is discussing scheduling options with the ACC and future opponents, which could include playing next weekend.
“I know everyone involved is saddened to be unable to play this weekend, but based on the circumstances it is the right decision,’ Currie said.
HORSE RACING
Tiz the Law won't run Preakness
Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law won’t run in next month’s Preakness, spoiling what would have been a highly anticipated rematch with Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.
The Preakness on Oct. 3 at Pimlico concludes this year’s reconfigured Triple Crown series, which was run out of order because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jack Knowlton, managing partner of Sackatoga Stable, which owns Tiz the Law, tweeted that it’s “disappointing Tiz the Law will not be able to run in the Preakness.”
“Our primary interest is doing what’s right for the horse & in this case he’s not ready,” Knowlton wrote on Tuesday. “We look forward to training him up to the Breeders Cup Classic on 11/7.”
Knowlton had made it known since Tiz the Law finished second to Authentic in the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 that he would like his colt to make the Preakness. After the Derby, trainer Barclay Tagg said his preference would be to skip the Preakness.
However, with no chance for Tiz the Law to sweep the Triple Crown, he can be freshened to run in the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland in Kentucky on Nov. 6-7.
Tiz the Law lost to Authentic by 1¼ lengths in the Derby. Tiz the Law went off as the overwhelming 3-5 favorite, the biggest Derby choice in 31 years. The colt won the shortened Belmont Stakes in New York on June 20 to open the Triple Crown series.
By skipping the Preakness, Tiz the Law will have 63 days between the Derby and the BC Classic, which is worth $6 million. The colt has run well off long layoffs. He’s won four races this year by a combined 16½ lengths. In all, Tiz the Law has six wins in eight career starts, with both his losses coming at Churchill Downs.
Authentic and Thousand Words, scratched shortly before the Kentucky Derby after rearing up and falling on his side, are both set to run in the Preakness, according to trainer Bob Baffert.
Art Collector, knocked out of the Derby because of a minor injury before he could be entered, is likely to be among the favorites for the 1 3/16-mile Preakness.
NBA
Vanessa Bryant sues LA sheriff
LOS ANGELES — Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant, has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff claiming deputies shared unauthorized photos of the crash that killed her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others.
After the Jan. 26 crash, reports surfaced that graphic photos of the victims were being shared. Vanessa Bryant was “shocked and devastated” by the reports, the lawsuit states.
The suit seeks damages for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
The victims died when the helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles, during cloudy weather. They were traveling to a youth basketball tournament at Bryant’s sports facility in Thousand Oaks. The National Transportation Safety Board has not concluded what caused the crash on the outskirts of Los Angeles County but said there was no sign of mechanical failure in the Sikorsky S-76. helicopter.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva previously told news media that eight deputies took or shared graphic photos of the scene and he ordered the images deleted. The sheriff said the department has a policy against taking and sharing crime scene photos, but it does not apply to accident scenes.
“That was my No. 1 priority, was to make sure those photos no longer exist,” Villanueva previously told NBC News. “We identified the deputies involved, they came to the station on their own and had admitted they had taken them and they had deleted them. And we’re content that those involved did that.”
Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit alleges the sheriff's actions constituted a “cover-up” of the misconduct. The suit claims the photos could still exist.
“Mrs. Bryant feels ill at the thought of strangers gawking at images of her deceased husband and child and she lives in fear that she or her children will one day confront horrific images of their loved ones online,” the lawsuit states.
