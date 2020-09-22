CHIP BRIEFS

However, with no chance for Tiz the Law to sweep the Triple Crown, he can be freshened to run in the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland in Kentucky on Nov. 6-7.

Tiz the Law lost to Authentic by 1¼ lengths in the Derby. Tiz the Law went off as the overwhelming 3-5 favorite, the biggest Derby choice in 31 years. The colt won the shortened Belmont Stakes in New York on June 20 to open the Triple Crown series.

By skipping the Preakness, Tiz the Law will have 63 days between the Derby and the BC Classic, which is worth $6 million. The colt has run well off long layoffs. He’s won four races this year by a combined 16½ lengths. In all, Tiz the Law has six wins in eight career starts, with both his losses coming at Churchill Downs.

Authentic and Thousand Words, scratched shortly before the Kentucky Derby after rearing up and falling on his side, are both set to run in the Preakness, according to trainer Bob Baffert.

Art Collector, knocked out of the Derby because of a minor injury before he could be entered, is likely to be among the favorites for the 1 3/16-mile Preakness.

