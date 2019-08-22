SOCCER
USWNT to host open practice at Allianz Field
ST. PAUL — The U.S. women’s national soccer team will host a public training session at Allianz Field from 5-6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, U.S. soccer announced Wednesday.
The free, lighter practice will give fans a chance to see the World Cup champions prepare for their exhibition against Portugal on Sept. 3 at the St. Paul stadium. The Northeast gate of Allianz Field will open at 4:30 p.m.
Very few tickets are available for the exhibition game. Tickets can be found online at ussoccer.com, Ticketmaster.com and other outlets.
Allianz Field, with a capacity of about 19,700, is the smallest of the five stops on the USWNT’s “Victory Tour. Their game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Aug. 28 has sold more than 43,000 tickets.
NFL
Patriots’ Chung indicted on cocaine possession charge
LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a charge of cocaine possession, according to court paperwork released Thursday.
A Belknap County grand jury indicted Chung, 32, on Aug. 8. Chung knowingly possessed cocaine on June 25 while in Meredith, authorities said.
Chung’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.
Town records show that Chung owns a lakeside home in Meredith, the Laconia Sun reported.
It is not clear whether Chung has an attorney who can speak for him. The court file doesn’t list one.
“We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung,” the Patriots said in a statement. “We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”
The team also didn’t say whether Chung would play Thursday night at a preseason home game against the Carolina Panthers.
Chung has been an integral part of the Patriots defense during his two stints with the team. New England drafted him in the second round in 2009. He left in free agency in 2012 and signed with the Eagles.
He spent one year in Philadelphia and returned to New England in 2014. He won Super Bowl rings with the Patriots to conclude the 2014, 2016 and 2018 seasons.
MLB
Verlander has reporter barred from clubhouse
HOUSTON (AP) — A reporter for the Detroit Free Press was denied access to the Houston Astros clubhouse on Wednesday night until Justin Verlander finished his postgame media session.
According to the Free Press, Astros vice president of communications Gene Dias said beat writer Anthony Fenech was blocked at the request of Verlander. According to Dias, Verlander said he would not speak to any credentialed media while Fenech was present.
The incident came after Verlander, who played for the Detroit Tigers for 13 seasons, pitched a two-hitter as the Astros lost 2-1.
The Astros opened their clubhouse at 9:35 p.m. and as the rest of the assembled media was allowed to enter the clubhouse, Fenech, who has a credential issued by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America was stopped by three Astros security officials.
Fenech contacted MLB vice president of communications Mike Teevan and was allowed into the clubhouse at 9:41 p.m., after Verlander had concluded his media session. Fenech approached Verlander and the pitcher said: “I’m not answering your questions.”
Verlander addressed the situation on Twitter on Thursday, accusing Fenech of unspecified “unethical behavior in the past.”
Dias didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday from The Associated Press.
“Per our Club-Media Regulations, the reporter should have been allowed to enter the clubhouse postgame at the same time as the other members of the media,” Teevan said in a statement. “We have communicated this to the Astros.”
LITTLE LEAGUE
Japan two wins away from sixth LLWS title
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Can anybody beat Japan? It’s been a common question at the Little League World Series over the last decade.
Since 2010, no team has been more dominant or won more championships — five — than Japan.
That makes this year’s Japanese club, from Chofu City Little League outside Tokyo, a little different. They’re a comeback story.
It’s only the third time a team from Chofu City has made it to South Williamsport, and its most recent appearance didn’t go so great. The Japanese lost their first two games and were eliminated from the tournament in the first few days in 2016.
But after a 7-2 win over South Korea at Lamade Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, the kids from Chofu City have clinched a spot in Saturday’s game for the international title, and are just two wins away from winning the whole tournament.
“In 2016, we didn’t know much about Williamsport and the World Series,” Japan manager Koji Yamashita said through a translator.
Yamashita explained that the media circus and the size of the Little League World Series were a surprise back then. But this time, the coaches know what it’s all about, Yamashita said, and they’ve been all business.
Up until a home run by South Korea’s Jinwon Na to lead off Wednesday’s game, Japan had yet to allow a run in the tournament and had outscored its first two opponents by 25 runs.
