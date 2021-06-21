CHIP BRIEFS

NHL
Brown to become Seattle TV analyst
Former Wild winger J.T. Brown retired from hockey Monday to become the first television analyst for the expansion Seattle Kraken.
Brown, 30, was the most outstanding player of the 2011 NCAA Frozen Four when he led Minnesota Duluth to its first championship. One of the NHL’s most active leaders in awareness of social justice issues, he played parts of six seasons for Tampa Bay, was briefly in Anaheim, then was with the Wild organization from 2018-20.
“My dream was always to make it to the NHL, and once I got there, I knew I wanted to make it easier for kids like me,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “I’m excited … to continue to do the work that needs to be done to make hockey more inclusive.”
Brown had 23 goals in 365 NHL games, 56 of which came for the Wild in 2018-19. The son of former Vikings running back Ted Brown, he played for Bjorkloven, in Sweden, last season.
“It was a really big decision to hang up the skates and retire from the only thing I’ve known for about the last 25 years,” Brown said in a Twitter video. “I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of, and I’m excited for this next chapter. I have new goals and a lot more memories to make.”
A high school standout at Rosemount, Brown was undrafted and played two seasons in the USHL before heading for UMD. After two seasons there, he was signed as a free agent by the Lightning. Brown will join ROOT Sports Northwest and TV play-by-play announcer John Forslund when the Kraken begins play in September. The Kraken’s Everett Fitzhugh will be the first fulltime Black play-by-play radio announcer next season.
USA BASKETBALL
Harden commits to Tokyo
USA Basketball’s Olympic men’s roster is getting closer to filled, with now as many as eight spots on the 12-person team claimed.
Brooklyn’s James Harden has told the national team that is committed to playing U.S. men’s national team next month at the Tokyo Games, said a person familiar with the decision. Miami’s Bam Adebayo has also informed USA Basketball of his intention to play for the team at the Tokyo Games.
Adebayo’s decision was first reported by ESPN, and he confirmed it Monday to The Associated Press. Harden’s decision was first reported by The Athletic, then confirmed to AP on condition of anonymity because neither the Nets star nor USA Basketball has publicly announced the move.
The eight commitments, for now, all either confirmed by people with knowledge or by the player publicly: Adebayo, Harden, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Portland’s Damian Lillard.
One of the final spots, though, won’t be going to Golden State’s Stephen Curry. The person with knowledge of the situation said Curry has declined an invitation to be part of the team, citing offseason commitments.
Harden’s status is considered somewhat tentative, considering that he was slowed in the NBA playoffs by what he described as a Grade 2 hamstring strain. His commitment is contingent on his leg continuing to heal and there not being any additional setbacks in the coming weeks, the person with knowledge.
Durant scored 48 points, an NBA record for a Game 7, in Brooklyn’s loss to Milwaukee on Saturday in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. If he plays in Tokyo, Durant would be bidding for a third consecutive gold medal — and would seem a lock to supplant Carmelo Anthony as USA Basketball’s leading Olympic scorer. Anthony has scored 336 points for the U.S. in Olympic play; Durant has scored 311.
“I think our guys have been through this enough to realize what’s best for them, what’s best for their body and what their ultimate goal is,” Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks said Monday. “It’s very difficult to turn down playing for your country and having the opportunity to go out there, and having a heck of a summer and win an Olympic gold medal.”
Marks said he did not have any issue if Durant choses to play; this was Durant’s first NBA season back after missing a full year to recover from an Achilles injury.
Bird, Taurasi to play in Tokyo: Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will try and become the first five-time Olympic gold medalists in basketball as they lead the U.S women’s team at the Tokyo Games.
The duo was selected for their fifth Olympics on Monday, joining Teresa Edwards as the only basketball players in U.S. history to play in five. Edwards won four gold medals and a bronze in her illustrious Olympic career.
“It’s just been a tremendous journey when you think about playing for that long,” Taurasi said. “We’re trying to take it to the next generation. Focused on what we have to do to come home with gold. Tremendous competition like no other because of COVID, the delay of the Olympics. We’re really focused on winning gold.”
There have been five international basketball players to play in five Olympics: Spain’s Juan Carlos Navarro, Brazil’s Adriana Moises Pinto and Oscar Schmidt, Australia’s Andrew Gaze and Puerto Rico’s Teofilo Cruz.
The 40-year-old Bird and 39-year-old Taurasi will lead a veteran group in Japan, including 6-foot-6 Sylvia Fowles, who will be playing in her fourth Olympics. Tina Charles will be in her third while 6-8 Brittney Griner and Breanna Stewart are back for a second time.
There will also be six newcomers to the Olympic stage led by reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson. The Las Vegas Aces star helped the U.S. win the World Championship in 2018 in Spain. Others making their Olympic debuts are Skylar Diggins-Smith, Chelsea Gray, Ariel Atkins, Jewell Loyd and Napheesa Collier.
Two former WNBA MVPs who didn’t make the roster were Elena Delle Donne and Nneka Ogwumike. Delle Donne hasn’t played all season as she’s recovering from back surgery. Ogwumike has been sidelined with a left knee sprained suffered earlier this month. She was expected to return around the WNBA’s Olympic break next month.