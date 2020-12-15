CHIP BRIEFS

LOCAL
Wisconsin pro franchises aim to help minority startups
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s three major-league professional sports franchises are banding together to help Black- and Latino-owned startups secure investment money and other resources.
The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers, with assistance from Microsoft Corp., have created the Equity League, a networking initiative with an emphasis on supporting Black and Latino entrepreneurs.
Packers officials say 1% of venture capital-backed startups have Black founders and less than 2% are Latino. Only 3% of employees at venture capital investment funds are Black or Latino professionals, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
“Our goal is to invest in companies and founders that have strong potential to produce both significant financial returns and large-scale social impact,” said Israel Squires, Equity League director.
Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha in August was a rallying cry for the teams. Blake was shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer, which sparked demonstrations for days. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.
In response to the shooting, Bucks players sat out a playoff game, causing the NBA to cancel all games for that day. The Brewers did the same for a regular season game, and the Packers took off a day of training camp.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Indiana v. Purdue, Michigan v. Iowa canceled
Two of the seven Big Ten Champions Week games were canceled Tuesday because of COVID-19 outbreaks as an uncertain postseason looms for college football.
The annual rivalry game between Indiana and Purdue set for Friday was canceled for the second time in two weeks and the third time this season. Michigan’s game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday also was canceled, the third straight Wolverines game to be called off.
Athletic directors Scott Dolson of Indiana and Mike Bobinski of Purdue acknowledged the history and tradition of playing for the Old Oaken Bucket.
“Both universities worked extremely hard in an effort to play,” they said, “but at this time it just isn’t possible.”
The final month of the season, including bowl games, is already being affected by the pandemic, just as the regular season was. Approximately 125 games since late August have been postponed or canceled, including the Frisco Bowl scheduled for Saturday. SMU had to withdraw from the game about 25 miles from its Dallas campus and its opponent, UTSA, is switching to the First Responders Bowl Dec. 26 against a team to be determined.
In Indiana, the cancellation came just as the Boilermakers (2-4) appeared ready to resume football activities after pausing them a week ago on the same day Indiana took the same step.
It’s unclear whether the cancellation will end a bizarre year which began with Purdue coach Jeff Brohm missing the season opener after testing positive for COVID-19.
“We’re not looking down that road,” Brohm said Monday when asked whether Purdue might be interested in playing in a bowl since there is no minimum number of wins needed this season.
The cancellation was a disappointing blow to the Hoosiers (6-1), who are having one of their best seasons in decades. The Hoosiers haven’t won a bowl game since 1991 and coach Tom Allen believes that would be a good way to wrap up a historic season.
Michigan had its Dec. 5 home game against Maryland and its visit to No. 3 Ohio State last week wiped out because of an ongoing outbreak. Athletic director Warde Manuel said there would have been more than 50 players unavailable because of positive tests and contact tracing requirements — more than last week or the week before.
VANDY HIRES NOTRE DAME DC: Vanderbilt has hired Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea as its new football coach, bringing back a Nashville native and former Commodores fullback to revive the program.
Lea will be introduced next week at a news conference. He currently is busy helping No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0) prepare to play No. 4 Clemson on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.
Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee thanked Notre Dame’s president, athletic director and coach Brian Kelly for their cooperation during the hiring process. Lee said it’s important to everyone, including Lea, that he fulfill his obligations to Notre Dame.
“Clark Lea is the leader we trust to continue the challenging but exciting work that will elevate the Vanderbilt football program to unprecedented heights,” Lee said in a statement Monday night.
The 38-year-old Lea is a Nashville native who played baseball at Birmingham-Southern and Belmont before walking on as a fullback at Vanderbilt, where he played from 2002-04. He is a two-time graduate of Vanderbilt, having earned a graduate degree in political science.
NFL
Last play in MNF swings millions
CLEVELAND — One bettor’s bad beat is another’s fortunate win.
The last play of the Monday night thriller between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns produced both.
A desperation, multi-lateral play by the Browns as time expired resulted in a safety for the Ravens that covered the spread and swung millions of dollars in bets at sportsbooks around the nation.
The Ravens closed as consensus 3-point road favorites over the Browns. In a back-and-forth battle with major playoff implications, Baltimore’s Justin Tucker hit a 55-yard field goal that gave the Ravens a 45-42 lead with two seconds to play.
After a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, Cleveland had time for one play. It would prove fortuitous for gamblers who backed the Ravens and costly for those who sided with the underdog Browns.
Baker Mayfield completed a pass to Kareem Hunt on a short slant over the middle. Hunt lateraled back to Rashard Higgins, the first of seven laterals on the play. The ball ended up in the hands of Jarvis Landry, who was pushed out of bounds in the end zone for a safety, giving the Ravens a 47-42 win.
The Ravens opened as 1-point favorites early last week at most sportsbooks. The line grew throughout the week and was up to Baltimore -3 by Friday and even reached -3.5 at some sportsbooks in the hours leading up to Monday’s kickoff.
“In the last two hours, we took significant money on the Browns, when we went to 3.5,” Jason Scott, vice president of trading for BetMGM, told ESPN.
Despite the flurry of late money on Cleveland, Scott said his book ended up needing the Browns to cover the spread, primarily due to parlay liability on the Ravens.
“We wish it wouldn’t have happened,” Scott said of the safety on the final play. “We were a little worse on the Ravens, but it wasn’t significant.”
