CHIP briefs

B.J. Boston Jr. had 20 points and Sarr 17 for Kentucky, which outrebounded Richmond 54-31 but shot 36% and all missed all 10 tries from behind the arc.

No. 23 OSU survivesDuane Washington Jr. scored 21 points, including a key late 3-pointer, and No. 23 Ohio State rallied three times from a second-half deficit to defeat UMass-Lowell 74-64 on Sunday.

Washington took a pass from teammate C.J. Walker and hit a 3 from the left wing for a 70-63 lead with 1:07 left to all but clinch it for the Buckeyes (2-0). Up until that point, UMass-Lowell’s zone defense had made it difficult for the Buckeyes to get a lot of clean looks.

“I give our guys credit for finishing the game and making the necessary plays that we needed to,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “I don’t think we attacked their zone really well. I thought it slowed us down. I don’t think our pace and attack was very good. It was our first time of seeing almost 35 minutes of zone.”

Washington had made only two of his first 10 3-point shots before his critical one with just over a minute left.

“The saying is shooters shoot and you’ve still got to be confident in yourself,” Washington said. “I believed in myself. I let it fly with confidence and put it in.”