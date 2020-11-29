CHIP briefs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Richmond knocks off No. 10 Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Richmond could hardly have played worse in the first half Sunday, yet it trailed No. 10 Kentucky by only a few points.
The Spiders pulled confidence from the small deficit and turned that into better execution after halftime, leading to the biggest win away from home in program history.
Blake Francis and Nathan Cayo powered Richmond to its first road victory over an Associated Press top 10 team, rallying in the second half to beat the Wildcats 76-64.
“You just get to play a team like Kentucky so rarely,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said. “So for us to have the opportunity to play them with a great team is great, and we seized that opportunity.
“It’s a tremendous win. Kentucky loses very rarely, they lose out of conference very rarely, so this is a great win.”
The Spiders (2-0) had been 0-25 against top 10 teams and trailed 36-30 just after halftime. Francis and Cayo each finished with 18 points, many coming during a series of small scoring runs that pushed Richmond ahead.
“We were only down four at halftime, we felt like we played horrible,” said fifth-year forward Grant Golden, who overcame four fouls to finish with 13 points and seven rebounds.
“We didn’t make any shots, but we knew as long as we kept running our offense, shots were going to start to fall eventually. But it was really on the defensive end for us. We put two really good halves of defense together and that’s what ended up winning it for us.”
A 9-0 burst gave the Spiders the lead, and a 7-0 stretch made it 58-46 with 7:43 remaining. In between, Francis and Tyler Burton hit 3-pointers and Cayo converted a three-point play.
Kentucky (1-1) got within eight before Richmond answered with Jacob Gilyard’s fast-break layup and Matt Grace’s 3-pointer for a 13-point edge with 4:40 left. Francis added a 3-pointer that made it 72-56 and sparked a celebration on the Spiders’ bench.
Golden made two free throws for Richmond with 10 seconds left before Burton grabbed Kentucky’s final miss to seal it.
Kentucky committed 11 of its 21 turnovers in the second half, all of which Richmond converted into 22 points after going scoreless before halftime. The Wildcats also didn’t record an assist after posting five before the break, in addition to shooting 31%.
The Spiders, meanwhile, are the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic 10 Conference championship with so much back from a 24-7 team last season.
Richmond shot 59% from the field after halftime. It was the Spiders’ first victory over a ranked team on the road since topping No. 14 Virginia Commonwealth 64-55 on Jan. 31, 2015. The Spiders improved to 14-22 against top 25 opponents.
B.J. Boston Jr. had 20 points and Sarr 17 for Kentucky, which outrebounded Richmond 54-31 but shot 36% and all missed all 10 tries from behind the arc.
No. 23 OSU survivesDuane Washington Jr. scored 21 points, including a key late 3-pointer, and No. 23 Ohio State rallied three times from a second-half deficit to defeat UMass-Lowell 74-64 on Sunday.
Washington took a pass from teammate C.J. Walker and hit a 3 from the left wing for a 70-63 lead with 1:07 left to all but clinch it for the Buckeyes (2-0). Up until that point, UMass-Lowell’s zone defense had made it difficult for the Buckeyes to get a lot of clean looks.
“I give our guys credit for finishing the game and making the necessary plays that we needed to,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “I don’t think we attacked their zone really well. I thought it slowed us down. I don’t think our pace and attack was very good. It was our first time of seeing almost 35 minutes of zone.”
Washington had made only two of his first 10 3-point shots before his critical one with just over a minute left.
“The saying is shooters shoot and you’ve still got to be confident in yourself,” Washington said. “I believed in myself. I let it fly with confidence and put it in.”
Justice Sueing had 15 points and six rebounds for Ohio State. Walker added 13 points and five assists while E.J. Liddell had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Obadiah Noel, coming off a 35-point game against Illinois State on Saturday, led UMass-Lowell (1-2) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Allin Blunt and Bryce Daley each scored 11 points.
AUTO RACING
F1 racer escapes fiery crash
It was like a scene from an action movie, except totally unscripted and genuinely life-threatening, involving a stunning escape that Harry Houdini would have struggled to match.
Formula One driver Romain Grosjean was trapped in a burning car after it sliced in half and exploded into a fireball, following a crash on the first lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.
As flames tore into the desert night sky, Grosjean was inside a raging furnace for about 10-15 seconds.
Somehow, the quick-thinking Frenchman did not give in to panic.
Somehow, he was lucid enough to find a way out.
Jumping through the flames like an action hero, he then grabbed the molten-hot metal barrier in front of him and hurdled over it onto the track.
Safe though visibly shaken, he was well enough to walk to the ambulance with the help of two medics.
He was treated for minor burns to the back of both hands but was well enough to speak from his hospital bed late Sunday, in a video posted by F1.
“Just wanted to say I am OK,” a smiling Grosjean said. “Thank you very much for all the messages.”
The relief at the time of the incident, for his distraught teammate Kevin Magnussen and others watching from the paddock, was immense. Drivers and other team members spontaneously applauded.
“I saw a lot of fire and thought that is not a good thing,” Red Bull’s Max Verstappen said. “Luckily he is OK and hopefully he will recover.”
The 34-year-old Grosjean clambered out of the burning wreckage with his race helmet and fireproof race tunic singed as track marshalls sprayed him with a fire extinguisher.
Grosjean was taken by helicopter to a military hospital, where he was being kept overnight.
“The car, the cockpit. I don’t know what Gs he pulled but I’m just so grateful the halo worked,” said F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who won the restarted race. “It shows what an amazing job Formula One has done, the FIA has done, for him to be able to walk away from something like that.”
Hospital X-rays showed Grosjean did not even break a bone, despite an estimated impact speed of 200 kph (125 mph).
But had he not managed to wriggle free, pulling him out of the cockpit would have been extremely difficult.
“I’ve never seen that much fire in 12 years. It took a little while to process what was going on but then Romain started to get out of the car himself, which was amazing,” said Alan van der Merwe, the driver of the F1 medical car. “Everything worked hand in hand today: the halo, the barriers, the seat belt. Without one of the things it could’ve been a different outcome.”
The halo is a safety device that forms a protective ring around the drivers’ head. It was introduced following the death of French driver Jules Bianchi after he sustained massive head trauma on a rain-soaked track at the Japan GP six years ago and went headfirst into a trackside crane. Two years ago Charles Leclerc — Bianchi’s close friend — was likely saved serious injury or death by the halo when another car landed on top of his at the Belgian GP.
