CHIP BRIEFS

NFL
Titans halt in-person activities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five other personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans’ game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The NFL issued a statement Tuesday saying both the Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspended in-person activities Tuesday following the test results. The Titans beat the Vikings 31-30 in Minneapolis last weekend.
“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the NFL said.
A person familiar with situation told The Associated Press the eight test results were all confirmed positives, making this the first outbreak since the season began. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of health privacy regulations.
The Vikings released a statement saying they had not received any positive results from their testing after Sunday’s game against the Titans. They also said they followed NFL protocol by closing their facility immediately and were working to determine when they can reopen.
The Titans (3-0) are scheduled to host the Steelers (3-0) on Sunday in a matchup of two of the league’s seven remaining undefeated teams. With the Titans not able to practice until Saturday at the earliest, when that game might be played is unknown.
“All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration,” the NFL said. “We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”
Spokesman Burt Lauten said the Steelers have been in contact with the NFL about the Titans’ positive tests.
“We have been informed to proceed with our game preparations for Sunday’s game until we are informed otherwise,” Lauten said in a statement.
The Titans initially announced Tuesday morning that they would be working remotely “out of an abundance of caution” after several test results came back positive. They beat the Vikings in Minneapolis without outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen, who did not travel with the Titans following a test result Saturday.
Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Bowen was not with the team. Rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson, their top draft pick out of Georgia, also has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Titans since Sept. 6.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Swinney against justice messages
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney does not support messages of social justice or other issues on player uniforms.
Swinney said Tuesday his stance is solely because he’s a college football traditionalist who values the historic look of jerseys, not because he disagrees with efforts to combat social injustice.
“It’s not anything to do with the messages or whatever,” he said. “It’s just, I’ve always not messed with uniforms. It’s always been my deal. But that’s all changed this year.”
The NBA and other other sporting organizations around the world have added allowed players to add messages to jerseys.
Swinney and the Tigers have spoke out against social injustice, marching in June following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
The Tigers have worn helmet stickers this season with various messages, including “Black Lives Matter,” “Love,” “Put a Stop to Racism,” and “Equality.” Clemson’s home field included the words “Equality” and “Unity” at its opener against The Citadel two weeks ago and players, coaches and staff locked arms in a line on the sideline after the first quarter in support of social justice.
Some on social media came out against Clemson’s efforts, criticizing the team’s actions. Swinney defended the team earlier this month, saying not everyone will agree. The messages on players’ helmets and on the field with continue.
“Hopefully, people can respect our young men and what they believe in and what their different causes are,” he said after the stickers debuted against Wake Forest on Sept. 12.
Swinney’s policy has long been keeping traditional uniform styles since getting the job in the middle of the 2008 season.
“That’s just a product of 13 years at Alabama” as a player and assistant coach, he said.
Swinney recalled when the Crimson Tide added a Nike logo to their uniforms, saying “and you would’ve thought the world was coming to an end.”
The coach added that he is not a fan of political groups, but common sense messages. When asked if he considered Black Lives Matter a political organization, he referred back to previous comments he’d made.
“Absolutely, Black lives matter,” he said. “That’s common sense.”
NBA
Chris Paul enrolls at HBCU
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — NBA star Chris Paul has enrolled in a historically Black college in North Carolina, where he will take a class and encourage students to get to the polls.
The Oklahoma City guard has enrolled at Winston-Salem State, across town from Wake Forest, where he played for two seasons before going to the NBA, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. His parents also attended Winston-Salem State.
“We are providing transportation to HBCU students to get the polls so we are working on that now,” Paul said recently on ESPN’s “First Take,” adding that he’s partnered with two other NBA players to help HBCU students get to the polls.
During the NBA playoffs, Paul raised awareness of HBCU’s by wearing different shoes representing schools such as Winston-Salem State, North Carolina A&T and N.C. Central.
