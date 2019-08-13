MLB
Brewers-Twins game on YouTube
MILWAUKEE — The Twins-Milwaukee game on Wednesday won’t be on standard TV. Fans who want to watch will have to go to YouTube, where it is this week’s offering in baseball’s Game of the Week package on the web.
First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.
The game will be called by a hybrid crew, including former Miami Marlins play-by-play announcer Rich Waltz, who now works for MLB. Twins broadcaster Justin Morneau will be one of the analysts, along with Brewers analyst and former reliever Dan Plesac. Former FSN reporter Jamie Hersch, who does most of her work on the NHL Network now, will be the field reporter.
Getting to the game on a desktop computer is easy. Go to YouTube.com/Twins and click to watch it live. You can also set a reminder on the screen.
Here are instructions to watch on a Smart TV or on your mobile device.
Smart TV: Open the YouTube app and search for MLB. Then click on the MLB YouTube channel. At gametime, click on the thumbnail and watch.
Mobile device: Open the YouTube app, search for MLB and tap on the MLB YouTube channel. You can set a reminder if you go there before the game starts, but you’ll need to log in to get that feature. If you have a Chromecast, there will be a Chromecast icon that will allow you to transfer the game to a big screen.
We know that for many of you this is no big deal. But some people wrestle with technology more than others, so consider this an early warning and user’s guide.
And for those of you who have lost access to Twins games because of the contract standoff between the FOX regional networks, Dish Network and Sling TV, consider this a one-day reprieve.
NBA
Wolves face Butler’s Heat in home opener
MINNEAPOLIS — The Timberwolves will welcome an old friend for their home opener in the upcoming season. Jimmy Butler will return to town with the Miami Heat when the Wolves play their first home game at Target Center on Oct. 27. The Wolves will open their season Oct. 23 in Brooklyn against the Nets.
Tyus Jones will make his homecoming on Dec. 1 when the Grizzlies visit for a Sunday afternoon game.
The Wolves will open with four of their first five games on the road. Their longest road trip of the season is a six-game trip from March 10-20, while they also have three four-game trips. In all, the Wolves will travel over 50,000 miles.
TENNIS
Gauff gets US Open entry
NEW YORK — Coco Gauff will get a chance to try for an encore: The 15-year-old from Florida received a wild-card entry Tuesday for the U.S. Open’s main draw.
It will be Gauff’s second Grand Slam tournament. She made a magical run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last month after getting a wild card into the qualifying rounds there. Ranked just 313th at the time, Gauff became the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon, upset five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round and wound up losing at the All England Club to eventual title winner Simona Halep.
Gauff is currently No. 140 in the WTA rankings. She initially made a mark at age 13 by becoming the youngest U.S. Open junior finalist in history; she won the French Open junior title at 14.
Age restrictions set up by the women’s professional tour limit the number of tournaments someone who is 15 can enter and the number of wild-card invitations she can be offered — and Gauff already has accepted three wild cards elsewhere. But according to the WTA, the U.S. Tennis Association — which runs a Grand Slam tournament, and so is not overseen by the WTA or ATP tours — essentially can choose to ignore the eligibility rule and offer Gauff a wild card.
“I want to thank the USTA for the opportunity to participate in my home slam,” Gauff said in a statement emailed by her agent. “I look forward to playing my first main draw at the U.S. Open.”
Among the other players receiving wild cards from the USTA on Tuesday for the women’s field at Flushing Meadows in New York City were 2011 U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur — an Australian who was granted that country’s reciprocal berth — and 17-year-old Caty McNally, an American who won the doubles title with Gauff and reached the singles semifinals at the Citi Open in Washington this month.
WNBA
Griner suspended three games for fight
NEW YORK (AP) — Mercury center Brittney Griner will miss the next three games after the WNBA suspended her Tuesday for her role in a fight in the Dallas-Phoenix game over the weekend that resulted in six players getting ejected.
The league punished Griner for throwing punches, escalating the incident and pushing Wings forward Kayla Thornton’s face with an open hand. Dallas forward Kristine Anigwe was suspended two games for instigating the initial altercation with Griner and taking an open-handed swing at her. Thornton also was suspended two games for her role in the scuffle.
Phoenix guard Diana Taurasi and Dallas forward Kaela Davis were suspended a game apiece for leaving the bench area during Saturday’s altercation and directly engaging with the opposing team.
With 6:25 left in the fourth quarter, Griner and Anigwe got tangled up in the lane and a scuffle ensued. Griner had to be restrained by an official at midcourt, where she was still trying to get at Dallas players.
