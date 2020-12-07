CHIP BRIEFS

The postponement was the first this season for the Big Ten, which was the first NCAA Division I league to start play after the coronavirus delayed the start.

But it was the second in four days for a UW hockey team. The Badgers women’s hockey series at Minnesota last Friday and Saturday was postponed because of positive tests in the UW program.

NFL

Jets fire DC Williams

NEW YORK — Gregg Williams’ curious call cost the New York Jets their first win — and the defensive coordinator his job.

A person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday that the Jets fired Williams, whose stunning play call Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders was highly criticized by fans, media and even his own players.

The still-winless Jets were seconds away from their first victory until Williams inexplicably called for an all-out blitz against Las Vegas. Derek Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III — who was in man-to-man, or Cover Zero, coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — with 5 seconds left to lift the Raiders to a 31-28 victory.