CHIP BRIEFS

COLLEGE HOCKEY
Badgers series against MSU ppd.
The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey series at Michigan State has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Badgers program, the schools announced Monday morning.
The series was scheduled to be played Tuesday and Wednesday in East Lansing, Michigan, where the Badgers have been since Saturday.
The games, UW’s final scheduled contests of 2020, are expected to be rescheduled for the 2021 portion of the schedule.
The Badgers played the first part of a road trip at Ohio State last Thursday and Friday, then moved on to Michigan to prepare for the series against the Spartans.
Badgers women’s hockey series at Minnesota postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests
UW already had four players out because of COVID-19 prototcols — forwards Roman Ahcan, Tarek Baker, Dominick Mersch and Ty Pelton-Byce. One had tested positive and the others were close contacts, UW confirmed.
The Badgers also were scheduled to play Michigan State without forwards Dylan Holloway, who has been in Canada’s World Junior Championship camp since Nov. 15, and Cole Caufield. Caufield and Badgers equipment manager Nate LaPoint left after the Ohio State series to join the U.S. World Juniors camp.
The postponement was the first this season for the Big Ten, which was the first NCAA Division I league to start play after the coronavirus delayed the start.
But it was the second in four days for a UW hockey team. The Badgers women’s hockey series at Minnesota last Friday and Saturday was postponed because of positive tests in the UW program.
NFL
Jets fire DC Williams
NEW YORK — Gregg Williams’ curious call cost the New York Jets their first win — and the defensive coordinator his job.
A person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday that the Jets fired Williams, whose stunning play call Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders was highly criticized by fans, media and even his own players.
The still-winless Jets were seconds away from their first victory until Williams inexplicably called for an all-out blitz against Las Vegas. Derek Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III — who was in man-to-man, or Cover Zero, coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — with 5 seconds left to lift the Raiders to a 31-28 victory.
It left the Jets players, who only moments earlier were celebrating what appeared to be a win, in shock on the sideline. Team captain Marcus Maye took an uncharacteristic swipe at Williams after the game, saying that the defense should have been in a better call in that situation.
MLB
Wainwright wins Clemente Award
NEW YORK — Longtime St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has won the Roberto Clemente Award, given annually by Major League Baseball for community involvement and philanthropy.
Wainwright’s Big League Impact foundation and recording artist Garth Brooks’ Teammates for Kids Foundation teamed for a Home Plate Project with Texas pitcher Kyle Gibson, and raised money from more than 150 big leaguers that let to the donation of about $5.8 million donated to 94 charities. The effort provided more than 4 million meals to prevent childhood hunger during the novel coronavirus pandemic and nearly 8 million meals in all.
Wainwright also has built Haiti’s Ferrier Village Secondary School, which opened for 2019-2020 school year while partnering with Water Mission to build a clean water system for the community; funded the construction of a clean water system servicing more than 15,000 people in Honduras; purchased 11 acres in Ethiopia for the site of a clinic and a dairy and crop farm, and partnered with Crisis Aid International to feed children in Africa and aided sex trafficking victims; works with Crisis Aid to provide weekly meals for 3,000 families, including 200 families annually in South St. Louis.
A 39-year-old right-hander, Wainwright is a free agent after spending all 15 of his big league with the Cardinals. He is a three-time All-Star with a 167-98 record and 3.38 ERA.
Previous winners on the Cardinals include Lou Brock (1975). Ozzie Smith (1995), Albert Pujols (2008), Carlos Beltrán (2013) and Yadier Molina (2018).
The award usually is announced during the World Series but was delayed this year until Monday because of the pandemic.
OLYMPICS
Breakdancing gets Olympic status
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Breakdancing became an official Olympic sport on Monday.
The International Olympic Committee’s pursuit of urban events to lure a younger audience saw street dance battles officially added to the medal events program at the 2024 Paris Games.
Also confirmed for Paris by the IOC executive board were skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.
Those three sports will make their Olympic debuts at the Tokyo Games which were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic by one year to open on July 23, 2021.
However, Paris organizers need time to prepare their project and so the IOC kept to its long-time schedule to confirm the 2024 sports lineup this month even before some are tested in Tokyo.
Breakdancing will be called breaking at the Olympics, as it was in the 1970s by hip-hop pioneers in the United States.
It was proposed by Paris organizers almost two years ago after positive trials at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. Breaking passed further stages of approval in 2019 from separate decisions by the IOC board and full membership.
In Paris, breaking has been given a prestige downtown venue, joining sport climbing and 3-on-3 basketball at Place de le Concorde.
Surfing will be held far from France — more than 15,000 kilometers (9,000 miles) away in the Pacific Ocean — at the beaches of Tahiti, as the IOC already agreed in March.
