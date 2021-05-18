CHIP BRIEFS

Pillar was knocked to the ground, and blood poured from his nose when he lifted his head. After the game, Mets manager Luis Rojas said the veteran outfielder was taken to the hospital for a CT scan. Pillar later provided an encouraging update on his Twitter account.

“Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine!” he posted.

Starter Taijuan Walker also was forced to leave the 3-1 win over the Braves, joining a long list of injured Mets players. Walker pitched only three innings, allowing one hit and no runs, before exiting with tightness in his left side. He was to have an MRI.

The injuries to Walker and Pillar came after the Mets added two regulars to the injured list before the game. Ace starter Jacob deGrom already is on the IL, recovering from right side tightness.

Trout injures calf: Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout exited Monday night’s game against Cleveland after the first inning because of a strained right calf.

The outfielder was limping after running to third on an inning-ending popup. Los Angeles manager Joe Maddon said after his team’s 7-4 victory that Trout was undergoing further evaluation, including an MRI, and the Angels will know more on Tuesday.