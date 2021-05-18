CHIP BRIEFS

MLB
Yelich activated off IL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers activated Christian Yelich from the injured list Tuesday.
Yelich played nine games to start the season before leaving with stiffness in his lower back on April 11 in St. Louis. He tried to return on May 3 in Philadelphia but played just one game before returning to the injured list.
“I’m just excited to be back in there and contribute at some level,” Yelich said.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said the 2018 National League MVP underwent some different training methods during his last IL stint and Yelich’s back finally showed some improvement. He wound up playing three consecutive rehab games at Triple-A Nashville over the weekend, going 0 for 5 with a pair of walks while playing in the outfield.
More importantly than the numbers, Yelich experienced none of the pain that has sidelined him for 31 games this season.
“It was more just proving to the team that I could play back-to-back-to-back days and not have any issues like I had in Philly,” he said. “That was kind of the purpose of the rehab assignment, to get multiple days playing and kind of avoid the Philly situation like last time, where I felt OK and then after the game and the next day I just wasn’t good.
“I feel confident now,” Yelich added, “and I’m looking forward to being back.”
Yelich is hitting .353 but has no homers and just one RBI in 41 plate appearances this season. While the contact rate is a welcomed turnaround from the .205 average he had during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the lack of power could be due largely to the recurrence of back trouble that Yelich has played through for much of his career.
Ynoa breaks hand after punching wall: Off to an excellent start this season, Atlanta right-hander Huascar Ynoa is expected to miss two months after he broke his right hand when he punched the dugout bench following a poor outing Sunday in Milwaukee. Ynoa, who turns 23 next month, was frustrated after giving up five runs and nine hits in 4⅓ innings of a 10-9 loss.
Ynoa (4-2, 3.02) has the lowest ERA and most wins on the Braves staff. He allowed only one earned run in his previous three starts before Sunday.
“It’s a shame,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said.
Pillar suffers nasal fractures: New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball. The Mets say Pillar will meet with a facial specialist in Atlanta to determine the next steps.
In a frightening scene that shook both teams, Pillar was drilled square in the nose by a 95 mph pitch from Braves reliever Jacob Webb with the bases loaded in the seventh inning Monday night.
Pillar was knocked to the ground, and blood poured from his nose when he lifted his head. After the game, Mets manager Luis Rojas said the veteran outfielder was taken to the hospital for a CT scan. Pillar later provided an encouraging update on his Twitter account.
“Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine!” he posted.
Starter Taijuan Walker also was forced to leave the 3-1 win over the Braves, joining a long list of injured Mets players. Walker pitched only three innings, allowing one hit and no runs, before exiting with tightness in his left side. He was to have an MRI.
The injuries to Walker and Pillar came after the Mets added two regulars to the injured list before the game. Ace starter Jacob deGrom already is on the IL, recovering from right side tightness.
Trout injures calf: Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout exited Monday night’s game against Cleveland after the first inning because of a strained right calf.
The outfielder was limping after running to third on an inning-ending popup. Los Angeles manager Joe Maddon said after his team’s 7-4 victory that Trout was undergoing further evaluation, including an MRI, and the Angels will know more on Tuesday.
“I saw nothing. I looked up and he was limping to the third base bag,” Maddon said. “It was kind of innocuous and I had no idea why. It was hurting him pretty good.”
The three-time MVP entered the day sixth in the American League with a .333 batting average, but was 1-for-17 in his past six games. He snapped a five-game hitless streak Sunday at Boston, which was one game shy of the longest of his career.
Trout has missed at least 22 games the last three years there has been a full season. He missed no more than five in each of his first four full seasons in the majors.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
US legend retiring
Kacey Bellamy, a three-time Olympian who helped the United States end a 20-year gold medal drought at the 2018 Winter Games, announced her retirement Tuesday.
Bellamy, who turned 34 in April, was a 15-year veteran with the U.S. women’s national team.
“Hockey has given me the most incredible memories, and as tough of a decision that this is, I know in my heart it is right,” Bellamy said. “So I’ve decided to step away from the game and start the next chapter in my life.”
The Massachusetts native also won silver at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics. The defenseman also played in nine International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championships, one of only two players to win eight gold medals. The 2020 worlds were pushed to this year and were rescheduled for May 6-16 in Nova Scotia, Canada, before local health officials scrapped plans to hold the tournament.
Bellamy has been a member of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association since its founding in 2019, trying to strengthen women’s pro options after playing in both the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and the National Women’s Hockey League.
Bellamy played 130 games with the U.S. national team and scored 11 goals with 38 assists. She played 166 games as a pro, scoring 22 goals with 83 assists. She scored 27 goals with 80 assists in college at New Hampshire. Bellamy made her first U.S. national team after her freshman year.
BOXING
Joshua-Fury fight hits snag
LONDON — The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight champion has hit a snag.
Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, on Tuesday confirmed reports an arbitrator in the United States has ruled that Fury is contractually bound to fulfil a third fight with Deontay Wilder.
That throws into doubt the proposed Aug. 14 fight between Joshua, the WBA, IBF and WBO champion, and Fury, the WBC champion, that was expected to take place in Saudi Arabia.
Hearn said he has given Fury’s team until the end of the week to come up with a solution, or he’ll turn to a “Plan B.”
“We had a deal in place with Tyson Fury and we were told the arbitration wouldn’t be an issue, that we could move on with this fight,” Hearn said on Matchroom’s social media channels. “They (Fury’s promoters) were wrong and that’s on them, that’s their responsibility and their problem. We hope they can solve that problem, but we have to look after ourselves and Anthony Joshua.”
Hearn said Joshua could instead fight the mandatory challenger for the WBO belt, undefeated Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.
Fury and Wilder fought a split decision draw in December 2018, before Fury won their second fight by seventh-round stoppage last February.
Fury moved on from plans for a potential third fight with Wilder, which were complicated by an injury to the American and an absence of available television dates.
Fury announced the date and location of the fight with Joshua in a video on his Twitter account on Sunday.