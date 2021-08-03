CHIP BRIEFS

NFL
Vikings CB indicted on assault
DALLAS — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was indicted Tuesday by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with.
Gladney, who was a first-round draft pick last year out of TCU, started 15 games for the Vikings as a rookie. He remains on the roster but has not been around the team since his arrest in April in Dallas.
He’s charged with domestic violence by impeding breathing, for “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” causing bodily injury and applying pressure to the alleged victim’s neck and throat, according to the indictment. The altercation grew out of an argument and took place over a span of more than two hours, according to a civil suit recently filed against Gladney by the former girlfriend. She also alleged in the suit he tried to bribe and intimidate her into keeping quiet.
No court date has been scheduled yet.
Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf, who addressed reporters on a variety of subjects surrounding the team on Tuesday, called the allegations against Gladney “very disturbing and something that’s concerning to us as ownership and to our organization.”
Colts’ Nelson out with foot injury: The Indianapolis Colts’ injury list keeps getting longer — and more baffling.
Three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson was added Tuesday after suffering the same foot injury as new quarterback Carson Wentz, who had a fragment from the metatarsal bone removed Monday. Nelson was scheduled to undergo the same procedure with the same doctor Tuesday in Indianapolis.
Both are expected to miss five to 12 weeks, putting their availability for the Sept. 12 season-opener against Seattle in jeopardy..
There was one significant difference in the diagnosis: Wentz’s injury appeared to be the result of an old injury that flared up when he planted his foot for a throw last Thursday while Nelson’s, coach Frank Reich said, appeared to be the result of a condition he was born with. He got hurt Monday when a teammate apparently stepped on his foot.
Both injuries are another blow for a team that thought it could make a deep postseason run — if it could stay healthy.
The loss of Nelson could be huge.
He didn’t miss a start in his first three NFL seasons while earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors every year. Nelson is regarded by many as the NFL’s most dominant guard and has been a key component in making Indy’s offensive line one of the league’s best since general manager Chris Ballard traded back three spots and selected Nelson at No. 6 overall pick in 2018.
But after just six practices, the vaunted line — and Indy’s depth — is being tested.
Starting center Ryan Kelly suffered a hyperextended left elbow after a collision with running back Marlon Mack on Thursday. Kelly is expected to miss a couple of weeks.
Longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo retired in January and his projected replacement, two-time All-Pro Eric Fisher, is on the physically unable to perform list as he continues recovering from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in January. Fisher isn’t expected to be game-ready until late September or early October.
AUTO RACING
Chastain to join Trackhouse Racing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Trackhouse Racing has signed Ross Chastain as its second Cup Series driver in a multiyear deal announced Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Chastain currently drives the No. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing. Trackhouse purchased the Ganassi operation in late June in a deal that takes effect at the end of this season and includes both of Ganassi’s Cup Series charters.
“It’s really indescribable what that means,” Chastain said. “It means the world.”
Trackhouse founder Justin Marks said Chastain will join the No. 99 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Suárez when Trackhouse expands to a two-car team next season. That leaves former Cup champion Kurt Busch, currently the driver of Ganassi’s No. 1, as a free agent in the hunt for a new ride.
Busch has 33 career wins, including the 2017 Daytona 500, and won the Cup Series title in 2004.
In his brief career of 101 races, Chastain drove for Premium Motorsports, Spire Motorsports, and Roush Fenway Racing before signing with Ganassi this season. In 22 Cup races this year, Chastain has two top-five finishes, including a runner-up finish at Nashville Superspeedway, and seven top 10s.
Marks has had a decade-long relationship with Chastain and said he’s been impressed.
“This is a great moment,” Marks said. “We’re trying to build something for the future. Ross is a young, aggressive driver that we believe has the talent to win races at the Cup Series level. We think his personality and work ethic will fit perfectly with Daniel as we build our organization for the 2022 season and beyond.”
Before his Cup Series career, Chastain had two career victories in the Xfinity Series and four wins in the Camping World Truck series.