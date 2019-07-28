GOLF
Lager wins fourth Senior British Open
LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England (AP) — Bernhard Langer beat Paul Broadhurst by two shots to win the Senior British Open on Sunday for his record-extending 11th senior major title.
Starting three shots off the overnight lead held by Broadhurst, the 61-year-old German fired a 4-under 66 to finish at 6-under 274 for his fourth Senior Open title, a tournament record.
“It’s always special to walk down 18 in a major, but especially over here,” Langer said. “The people are so knowledgeable about golf, and it’s tremendous how they even came out in these conditions and cheered us on in the rain.”
After heavy rain delayed the round by almost six hours, the two-time Masters champion opened with four birdies on the front nine and added two more on Nos. 13 and 14 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes to build a four-stroke lead. He completed the round with a couple of bogeys on the 15th and 17th.
“Now having won 11 senior majors, it means a great deal,” Langer said. “Nobody has won more than nine if I’m correct, not even the great Jack Nicklaus or Gary Player or Tom Watson who retired from this championship today. There’s a lot of great players who have played this game and have played majors, and I’ve been blessed to have won more than any of them.”
Koepka wins in Memphis, claims points title
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brooks Koepka turned his final-round duel with Rory McIlroy into a runaway for his first World Golf Championships title.
Koepka had three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the front nine to take the lead and never trailed the rest of the way, closing with a 5-under 65 for a three-shot victory in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
With his third victory of the season, Koepka wraps up the regular-season points title a week early and claims a $2 million bonus from the Wyndham Rewards program. He is assured to going into the FedEx Cup playoffs as the No. 1 seed.
Koepka finished at 16-under 264 and earned $1.745 million.
McIlroy, in his first final-round pairing with Koepka, didn’t make a birdie until the 14th hole on the TPC Southwind and closed with a 71 to tie for fourth.
Webb Simpson had a 64 to finish second. Marc Leishman (67) was another shot back. Tommy Fleetwood (66) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (69) joined McIlroy at 11 under.
Koepka won for the seventh time on the PGA Tour, and he became the sixth player to win a major championship and a World Golf Championship in the same year. He won the PGA Championship for the second straight year in May, and was runner-up in the Masters and U.S. Open. He tied for fourth last week at the British Open.
He also had a pair of top 10s in this WGC when it was at Firestone, and he had a pair of top 3s at the TPC Southwind when it was the St. Jude Classic.
MLB
Mets close to acquiring Stroman
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are close to completing a trade to acquire All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the swap had not been finalized.
New York would send the Blue Jays two of its top pitching prospects, 24-year-old left-hander Anthony Kay and 18-year-old right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson, a second person familiar with the talks said, also on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been completed.
Stroman posted a tweet that read: “Toronto, I love you...forever!” It was followed by a Canadian flag.
A 28-year-old right-hander who made his first All-Star team this season, Stroman is 6-11 in 21 starts despite a 2.96 ERA that is fifth-best in the American League. He has a $7.4 million salary and is not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season.
The 5-foot-7 Stroman is 47-45 with a 3.76 ERA in six big league seasons. He grew up on Long Island near Mets starter Steven Matz, about 50 miles from Citi Field.
Toronto’s clubhouse was not opened to reporters after Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay, and Stroman left the ballpark without speaking to media. The Blue Jays said Stroman was not taking the team charter to Kansas City.
NFL
Redskins deny report Williams done with team
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Morgan Moses stepped up to the microphone in Trent Williams’ No. 71 practice jersey and hilarity ensued.
Moses answered the first four questions as Williams as though the Washington Redskins’ starting left tackle had reported to camp.
“I just asked for a couple of pizzas and a Pepsi,” Moses said. “It didn’t work out, but I’m here now so that’s all that matters. It’s time to get ready for the Eagles Week 1.”
The real Williams still isn’t at camp, though the team on Sunday denied a CBS Sports report that he no longer trusts President Bruce Allen or the medical team and informed the Redskins he didn’t intend to play for them again.
Vice president of communications Tony Wyllie called the report “100 percent false.” Williams’ agent did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
Asked seriously why he wore Williams’ jersey, Moses responded, “I miss him.” The seven-time Pro Bowl selection’s absence hangs over camp as a daily topic of conversation.
