CHIP BRIEFS

NBA
McCollum has hairline fracture
PORTLAND, Ore. — Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a hairline fracture in his left foot, the team said.
McCollum will wear a walking boot and be reevaluated in four weeks. He was injured Saturday during a game against the Atlanta Hawks.
McCollum was averaging a career-best 26.7 points, as well as five assists, per game when he got injured.
McCollum’s injury is the latest to befall the Blazers. Center Jusuf Nurkic fractured his wrist during a game last week against the Indiana Pacers and is out indefinitely.
In his eighth NBA season, McCollum was first thought to have a sprain but the team said additional imaging showed a hairline fracture to the lateral cuneiform.
It was unclear when he was injured but it appeared that Atlanta’s Clint Capela stepped on his foot following a layup in the opening quarter. The Blazers went on to win the game 112-106.
Rodney Hood took McCollum’s place in Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, finishing with 21 points in Portland’s 125-104 loss.
Nurkic was averaging 9.8 points and 7.7. assists before he was injured. Enes Kanter has started in his absence.
The Blazers are also missing forward Zach Collins, who is expected to be out several months after ankle surgery in December.
Irving returns: NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving rejoined the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, saying he took a leave of absence because he “just needed a pause.”
Irving practiced with the team and could play Wednesday in Cleveland. He has missed the last seven games — five while away from the team and two more while regaining his conditioning after he was eligible to return.
Resting his head on his arms folded in front of him while he spoke during a Zoom interview, Irving didn’t give a clear reason for his absence, saying he had a lot of family and personal stuff going on.
“I’m a hometown kid so things hit a little different when family and personal stuff going on, and that’s up to me to handle that as a man,” Irving said. “But yeah, I just take full accountability for my absence with the guys and just had a conversation with each one of them and we move on.”
Irving was fined $50,000 for violating the NBA’s health and safety protocols after he was seen in a video posted on social media during his absence at an indoor family party while not wearing a mask. He also lost nearly $900,000 of his $33.5 million salary because two of the games he missed were during a mandated quarantine period.
Irving said he was happy to be back with the team, which acquired James Harden during his absence. The Nets have won both games since the trade.
“We got some great pieces and we just move on, and I let my actions and my game speak for itself like I planned on doing,” Irving said. “Just needed a pause.”
NFL
KC mayor warns Chiefs fans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is a big fan of the Chiefs, but he couldn’t help but worry as he watched news coverage of fans celebrating close together after the team’s 22-17 NFL playoff game win over Cleveland.
Now, with the Chiefs hosting Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Lucas is urging fans to keep COVID-19 preventative measures in mind as they gather to watch.
Lucas noticed that some celebrating fans were not wearing masks and not following social distancing guidelines, the Kansas City Star reported. He said the city will touch base with entertainment districts to make sure crowds next weekend don’t leave “a lot of people sick around the Super Bowl.”
The AFC winner earns a spot in the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 against the NFC winner. Tampa Bay plays at Green Bay in the NFC game on Sunday.
Lucas said it’s safer to watch and celebrate with family rather than high-fiving strangers, and safer to watch outside if the weather allows.
“We all have to celebrate responsibly,” Lucas said, adding that the city has “a lot more work to do as we fight COVID.”
Missouri has reported 440,197 confirmed cases and 6,263 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began early last year.
The state health department’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday offered some reason for hope: The number of new cases dropped 40% over the past seven days compared to the previous seven-day period, and deaths dropped 50%.
But hospitals across Missouri are still dangerously full. The state dashboard showed that just 22% of in-patient beds were available, and 21% of intensive care unit beds were available.
MLB
Toby Gardenhire to manage Saints
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Toby Gardenhire, the son of former major league manager Ron Gardenhire, will manage Minnesota’s new Triple-A affiliate, the St. Paul Saints.
The Saints and Twins made the announcement Tuesday. The 38-year-old Toby Gardenhire was supposed to manage Minnesota’s Triple-A team, the Rochester Red Wings, last season before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled minor league competition. He instead supervised the Twins’ alternate training site in St. Paul, where the team now has its primary affiliate.
Gardenhire has served two previous seasons as a minor league manager for the Twins, with Class A Cedar Rapids in 2018 and Class A Fort Myers in 2019. His father logged 16 years as a major league manager: 13 seasons with the Twins (2002-14) and three seasons with the Detroit Tigers (2018-20).