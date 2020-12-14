CHIP BRIEFS

PREP FOOTBALL
Stanley-Boyd’s Karlen named second-team All-State
Stanley-Boyd junior Michael Karlen has been named to the Associated Press All-State Second Team for the 2020 fall football season.
Karlen was chosen to the team as placekicker after making 11-of-14 field goal attempts and was 20-for-23 on extra point opportunities in nine games for the Orioles.
Muskego senior Hunter Wohler was unanimously chosen as the state player of the year and Edgar coach Jerry Sinz was chosen as the coach of the year.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga, Baylor stay atop AP poll
Gonzaga and Baylor sit atop an unchanged top tier of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while West Virginia and Tennessee have cracked the top 10.
Wisconsin now sits at No. 12, moving up a spot this week after defeating Rhode Island 73-62. Minnesota received one vote for the first time all season.
The top five teams remained in place in Monday’s latest Top 25, with Mark Few’s Bulldogs claiming 54 of 62 first-place votes to remain firmly in place at No. 1 for the fourth straight poll to start the season.
The second-ranked Bears claimed seven first-place votes. Third-ranked Iowa received the remaining one to finish ahead of No. 4 Michigan State and No. 5 Kansas. Houston, Villanova, West Virginia, Creighton and Tennessee rounded out the top 10.
Missouri cracked the poll at No. 16 after beating then-No. 6 Illinois on Saturday, securing the program’s AP ranking since midway through the 2013-14 season. No. 24 Clemson and No. 25 Michigan were the week’s other new additions.
Illinois and Duke had the two most notable slides. The No. 13 Illini dropped seven spots, while the No. 21 Blue Devils took the longest tumble by falling 11 spots after losing at home to Illinois.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
VanDerveer ties Summitt for most Division I victories
BERKELEY, Calif. — Tara VanDerveer told Francesca Belibi she will remember this moment forever.
For Belibi’s first career dunk, not the latest milestone on a long list of them for VanDerveer.
The longtime Stanford coach tied the late Pat Summitt as winningest women’s coach in NCAA Division I basketball history with 1,098 on Sunday night as the top-ranked Cardinal beat rival California 83-38.
Belibi finally dunked in a game as she typically does during every warmup and scored 14 points for Stanford, which played its first game since taking over the No. 1 spot in the AP rankings.
“It was a great dunk. I was teasing her, I said, ‘I’ll remember this night for the rest of my life and I’ll remember the dunk,’” VanDerveer said. ”It’s exciting. It gets our team going. It’s really fun to see the players on our team be so excited for her.”
They’re equally proud of their coach, humble as she is — always first to credit her talented players and offer a shout out to her assistant coaches who help recruit all those stars.
VanDerveer, the Hall of Fame coach in her 35th season on The Farm, is poised to pass Summitt on Tuesday night at Pacific if all goes as planned — the teams were forced to cancel their first scheduled game Nov. 29 because of a positive coronavirus test in the Tigers program.
Women’s tournament to be played at one site: The NCAA plans to stage the entire women’s basketball tournament in one geographic area and San Antonio is the likely host site.
The move, announced Monday, was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and matches that of the men’s tournament, which the NCAA said last month will be played in a single area — most likely Indianapolis.
The women’s Final Four in 2021 was already set for San Antonio and the NCAA has begun preliminary talks with the Texas city to hold the entire 64-team tournament in the area.
“Conducting the championship in one geographic region allows for more planning and execution of safeguards that provide potential benefits for promoting the health and safety of student athletes, the NCAA membership and all individuals involved in the championship,” said Nina King, the NCAA women’s basketball committee chair and senior athletic director at Duke. “By making this difficult decision now, it allows for an earlier opportunity to work proactively with local public health officials within the host communities and ensures that the identified guidelines and protocols are considered for a more controlled environment.”
The first two rounds of the women’s tournament have been played on campus sites the past few seasons with the top four seeds in each region hosting. The regionals were slated to be played this season in Albany, New York, Austin, Texas, Cincinnati and Spokane, Washington.
The NCAA expects the tournament to be played in late March and early April as usual, though there is a chance the timeframe could be shorter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!