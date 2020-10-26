CHIP BRIEFS

Prep Girls Golf
Chi-Hi, Stanley-Boyd golfers earn GCAW academic all-state honors
Golfers from the Chi-Hi and Stanley-Boyd girls teams have earned academic all-state honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.
Chi-Hi’s Sydney Trinrud, Marley Sterling and Kinsey Gerlach and Stanley-Boyd’s Emerson Felmlee, Liberty Simon and Bella Green each earned high honors while Chi-Hi’s Clare Matott earned honors for the fall season.
Students are nominated for the award if they meet the criteria of having a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher, participated in at least 75 percent of varsity matches and are in grades 10-12.
A total of 330 girls from 81 high schools have been honored this year for maintaining high academic standards in the classrom while competing in varsity golf and the cumulative GPA of the honorees is 3.842.
NFL
OBJ out for year with torn ACL
CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham Jr. was in a much better place emotionally and physically. This was going to be the season he changed minds.
He was determined to make 2020 — and its many obstacles — a special year, re-establish himself as one of the NFL’s best players and lead the Browns back to the playoffs, along with with best friend and teammate Jarvis Landry.
Beckham won’t get the chance.
The star receiver’s second season with Cleveland ended on Monday after an MRI confirmed he sustained a torn left knee ligament in the opening minutes of Sunday’s 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Beckham’s injury is a devastating personal blow and a potentially major setback to the Browns, who are off to their best start since 1994 and eyeing their first postseason appearance in 18 years.
They’ll have to get there without Beckham.
“Obviously, it’s a big loss,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He’s a huge part of what we do, so now we just have to huddle up and find some different ways and find some different people and put them in that role. ... I’m sick for Odell.”
The three-time Pro Bowler got hurt when his left leg buckled while he was trying to make a tackle after Baker Mayfield’s first pass was intercepted by Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips.
An MRI taken Monday in Cleveland confirmed the diagnosis of the torn ACL, an injury that typically requires nine months to one year of recovery time. The team said Beckham will be placed on injured reserve, but Stefanski did not have a timetable on when he will have surgery.
Washington’s Rivera finishes cancer treatments: One day after beating the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera took another victory lap Monday. But it was to celebrate a different win: the end of his cancer treatments.
At a local hospital Monday, Rivera received his last round of chemotherapy and proton therapy, marking the end of his seven weeks of treatments. He still has several more weeks of follow-up appointments and scans, but Monday marked a milestone for Rivera.
And, as he left the hospital, he walked through a line of cheering staffers who waved pom-poms, tossed confetti and made noise with rattlers. They all wore black Rivera Strong T-shirts. He then rang the bell, raising his left fist, signaling the end of his treatments.
Rivera announced in August that he had squamous cell cancer, but that doctors had caught it in time and were optimistic about his prognosis. On Friday, Rivera said he was told the cancer was “headed in the right direction” and that doctors remain upbeat.
Because of his treatments, Rivera was unavailable to speak to the media but his coordinators were thrilled with his latest development. Washington has a bye this week, allowing Rivera to get more rest after the chemotherapy.
He did not miss a game while being treated.
Newton admits job may be in jeopardy: New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is approaching this week as if his job is in jeopardy after being pulled early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
“The first thing I said to myself coming home was, ‘You keep playing games like that, bro, and it’s going to be a permanent change,’” Newton said Monday morning on Boston sports radio WEEI.
“You don’t need to tell me that for me to understand that. I get it loud and clear.”
Coach Bill Belichick had said he took Newton out of the game, with the Patriots trailing by 27 points, to give second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham more experience. Belichick also said he’s “absolutely” sticking with Newton as his starter.
“For any type of competitor, do you feel embarrassed? Yeah,” Newton said Monday during the radio interview. “I don’t feel offended by what was done. I don’t feel offended having this type of conversation. I’m a realist.
Newton finished 9 of 15 for 98 yards with three interceptions, and he said after the game that he felt he was pressing too much. He explained what unfolded when Belichick pulled him from the game, saying he wasn’t surprised.
NHL
Stanley Cup visits children’s hospital
TAMPA BAY — Remy Heberlein’s grandmother joked he shouldn’t touch the Stanley Cup with chocolate on his hands.
The 3-year-old whose leukemia is in remission was sad he couldn’t touch hockey’s holy grail at all, but that didn’t stop his eyes from lighting up at the sight of it. He and older brother Charlie echoed their father in yelling “Go Bolts!” while waiting for their time with the Cup, which came after months of isolation and Remy’s recent round of steroids.
This wasn’t like any other year when the NHL champions could take the Stanley Cup wherever they want. This visit to the Children’s Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, was staged outside, where Tampa Bay Lightning players Steven Stamkos and Ryan McDonagh kept alive one of the sport’s greatest traditions despite a pandemic and brought some joy to families going through a harder fight than the competition for the 35-pound chalice.
“It’s difficult times right now and you’re trying to navigate that, but you still want people to feel that happiness that that thing brings whenever you’re around it,” Stamkos said. “When you dream of winning the Stanley Cup, you want to share it with as many people as possible and especially people that maybe are going through a tough time and that can really brighten up your day.”
After returning to Tampa from their playoff “bubble” in Edmonton, Alberta, and parading the Cup along the Hillsborough River, Stamkos tried to figure out how to take the trophy safely to kids and their families.
Officials from the team and Children’s Cancer Center and the keepers of the Cup came up with an intricate plan: a 90-minute outdoor gathering with hand sanitizer stations and families waiting in their cars until their 3 minutes with players and the trophy. Everyone had to wear masks except during family Cup photos, with the players stepping away.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!