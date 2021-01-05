CHIP BRIEFS

Wentz was benched for the final four games of the worst season of his five-year career and was inactive Sunday in a loss to Washington. He hasn’t spoken to reporters since Dec. 6.

Wentz also hasn’t discussed his future with team officials yet, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because it’s a private matter. The person said those conversations will take place when the time is right.

Wentz’s relationship with the organization is strained, according to another person close to the situation. It’ll take both sides coming together to make it work.

General manager Howie Roseman said Monday the team is not thinking about trading Wentz “right now.”

After Jalen Hurts replaced him as the starter, Wentz said: “Obviously, that’s frustrating as a competitor and just the personality that I have, I want to be the guy out there.”

If Wentz decides to ask for a trade, the Eagles should have several interested suitors. A reunion with Frank Reich in Indianapolis would be an ideal scenario. Wentz thrived under Reich, who was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator in 2016-17. The Colts went 11-5 with Philip Rivers and are in the playoffs. But the 39-year-old Rivers isn’t under contract for next season.

The Eagles would absorb a significant cap hit of $33.8 million in dead money on the 2021 cap if they trade Wentz before March 19. That number increases to $43.8 million if Wentz is traded after that date because he’s due a $10 million roster bonus by the third day of the new league year. The higher figure in dead money could be split over two years — $19.3 million in 2021 and $24.5 million in 2022 — if Wentz is dealt after June 1.

