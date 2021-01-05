CHIP BRIEFS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Coan transferring to Notre Dame
The Badgers may see Jack Coan on the football field quite soon.
Coan, a former University of Wisconsin quarterback, announced Monday night he will be transferring to Notre Dame.“Extremely thankful for the opportunity. Let’s get to work!” Coan wrote on Twitter. It was Coan’s first tweet since June 2017.
The Badgers are currently scheduled to face Notre Dame next season — the Sept. 25 game is slated for Solider Field in Chicago.
Coan is a graduate transfer from UW, so he will be eligible to play for the Fighting Irish next season. Notre Dame’s year ended in the College Football Playoff semifinals with a 31-14 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the Rose Bowl.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was a graduate student this year and he’s been the starter since 2018. Assuming Book is moving onto the NFL, the Fighting Irish had five other quarterbacks on their roster and two incoming freshmen at the position.
Coan broke his foot in UW’s training camp and did not play this year. Coan was a highly touted lacrosse prospect out of high school and committed to Notre Dame before choosing to play football.
Coan played in 25 games in his UW career, including 18 starts. The Badgers went 12-6 in his starts, including 10-4 last season. Coan passed for 3,278 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his career. He had 297 completions on 437 attempts (67.96%) over his three seasons and averaged 7.5 yards per pass. His 236 completions last season set a program record. Coan also rushed for five touchdowns.
The reason for his transfer has not been publicly discussed and a message sent to his father was not returned.Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz started all seven games for UW (4-3) this season.
NFL
Browns’ HC out for playoff game
CLEVELAND — Two days after celebrating their return to the NFL playoffs, the Cleveland Browns were knocked flat.
COVID-19 will keep coach Kevin Stefanki — and at least two players, one a Pro Bowler — out of the team’s first playoff game since the 2002 season.
The Browns announced Tuesday — 18 years to the day since their last playoff game — that Stefanski tested positive with the virus, which has plagued the team in recent weeks and now causing a devastating disruption as Cleveland prepares to play the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second straight week on Sunday.
Just 48 hours ago, the Browns fans were overjoyed by the team ending the league’s longest playoff drought with a 24-22 win over the Steelers, who rested quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and other prominent starters to be fresh for the playoff opener.
Now, the Browns are launching contingency plans that have been in place since the pandemic began.
Stefanski tested positive along with Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and two coaching staff members — tight ends coach Drew Petzing and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard. The Browns already had six players and three other assistants on the reserve COVID-19 list.
Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will be the acting head coach Sunday.
NFL rules state that anyone testing positive must be away from the team at least 10 days.
League spokesman Brian McCarthy said there is no change to the status of Sunday night’s game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. He added the league is continuing to conduct standard contact tracing to identify any possible high-risk close contacts.
“If any players or personnel are identified as such, they would remain apart from the team and facilities for five days from the last exposure to a positive individual,” McCarthy said in an email to The Associated Press. “They would be eligible to return to the team and play in the game.”
Because Bitonio and Hodge played against the Steelers, there would seem to be concern that some Pittsburgh players could become infected.
But McCarthy said the league has “found no evidence of player-to-player transmission from practices or games throughout this season.”
Wentz needs time to think about future: A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday Carson Wentz needs time away to think about his future with the Philadelphia Eagles and is hopeful it won’t end in a divorce.
Wentz was benched for the final four games of the worst season of his five-year career and was inactive Sunday in a loss to Washington. He hasn’t spoken to reporters since Dec. 6.
Wentz also hasn’t discussed his future with team officials yet, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because it’s a private matter. The person said those conversations will take place when the time is right.
Wentz’s relationship with the organization is strained, according to another person close to the situation. It’ll take both sides coming together to make it work.
General manager Howie Roseman said Monday the team is not thinking about trading Wentz “right now.”
After Jalen Hurts replaced him as the starter, Wentz said: “Obviously, that’s frustrating as a competitor and just the personality that I have, I want to be the guy out there.”
If Wentz decides to ask for a trade, the Eagles should have several interested suitors. A reunion with Frank Reich in Indianapolis would be an ideal scenario. Wentz thrived under Reich, who was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator in 2016-17. The Colts went 11-5 with Philip Rivers and are in the playoffs. But the 39-year-old Rivers isn’t under contract for next season.
The Eagles would absorb a significant cap hit of $33.8 million in dead money on the 2021 cap if they trade Wentz before March 19. That number increases to $43.8 million if Wentz is traded after that date because he’s due a $10 million roster bonus by the third day of the new league year. The higher figure in dead money could be split over two years — $19.3 million in 2021 and $24.5 million in 2022 — if Wentz is dealt after June 1.