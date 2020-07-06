Chip sealing to cause delays on state Highway 72 west of Downsville
Traffic on Wisconsin Highway 72 west of Downsville should expect delays this week.

Maintenance crews from the Dunn County Highway Department will be chip sealing a portion of the highway from County Highway D to state Highway 25.

The work will be done on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lane closures will be controlled by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays and might want to consider alternate routes.

Chip seals consist of a layer of crushed stone placed on top of an application of liquid asphalt. Once the chip seal has cured, crews will sweep the highway to clear away loose stones.

Drivers should take extra caution, drive slowly and allow additional space between vehicles to prevent damage from any loose stone chips.

