Chip TV Dec 20

Monday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Incarnate Word at Purdue, BTN, 6 p.m.; W. Michigan at Notre Dame, ACCN, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa, Conway, S.C., ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S IIHF HOCKEY: My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, St. Paul, Minn., NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NBA: Philadelphia at Boston, NBATV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL: Winter Showcase: Westchester vs. Texas, Las Vegas, NBATV, 1 p.m.; Winter Showcase: Long Island vs. Santa Cruz, Las Vegas, ESPN, 2 p.m.; Winter Showcase: Grand Rapids vs. Birmingham, Las Vegas, ESPNEWS, 5 p.m.; Winter Showcase: Austin vs. G League Ignite, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Winter Showcase: Memphis vs. Greensboro, Las Vegas, NBATV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL: Las Vegas at Cleveland, NFLN, 4 p.m.; Minnesota at Chicago, ABC and ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UT-Martin at Ohio St., ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Xavier at Villanova, FS1, 6 p.m.; Kansas at Colorado, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Compete 4 Cause Classic: Southern Cal. vs. Oklahoma St., Oklahoma City, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; UConn at Marquette, FS1, 8 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Stanford at South Carolina, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent St. vs. Wyoming, Boise, Idaho, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; The Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego St., Frisco, Texas, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

NBA: Washington at Brooklyn, TNT, 6:30 p.m.; Phoenix at LA Lakers, TNT, 9 p.m.

NFL: Regional Coverage: Seattle at Los Angeles Rams, Washington at Philadelphia, FOX, 6 p.m.

TENNIS: Battle of the Brits: England vs. Scotland, TENNIS, Noon

