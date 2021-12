Chip TV Dec 3-4

Friday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Notre Dame at Boston College, ACCN, 5 p.m.; Rutgers at Illinois, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Big East-Big 12 Battle: Kansas vs. St. John's, Elmont, N.Y., FS1, 6 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Virginia, ACCN, 7 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, BTN, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Conference USA Championship: W. Kentucky at UTSA, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah, Las Vegas, ABC, 7 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY: Minnesota at Michigan, BTN, 5:30 p.m.; Ohio St. at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: NCAA College Cup: Florida St. vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, Santa Clara, Calif., ESPNU, 6 p.m.; NCAA College Cup: Santa Clara vs. BYU, Semifinal, Santa Clara, Calif., ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2, Noon; NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2, 3 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Bellator 272: Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn., SHO, 9 p.m.

NBA: Philadelphia at Atlanta, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.; LA Clippers at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9:05 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER: FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Bahrain vs. Iraq, Group A, Doha, Qatar, FS1, 3:50 a.m.; FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Oman vs Qatar, Group A, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar, FS2, 6:50 a.m.; FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Mauritania vs. United Arab Emirates, Group B, Doha, Qatar, FS2, 9:50 a.m.; FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Syria vs. Tunisia, Group B, Al Khor, Qatar, FS2, 12:50 p.m.; FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Jordan vs. Morocco, Group C, Al Rayyan, Qatar, FS1, 3:50 a.m. (Saturday)

SWIMMING: U.S. Open: Championships, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped), NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

AUTO RACING: NASCAR Cup Series Award Show, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Memphis at Mississippi, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Robert Morris at Milwaukee, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Saint Joseph's at Villanova, FS1, 11 a.m.; Marquette at Wisconsin, FOX, 11:30 a.m.; Louisville at NC State, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Yale at Auburn, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Tennessee at Colorado, FS1, 1 p.m.; Penn at Temple, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Loyola of Chicago at DePaul, FS1, 3 p.m.; Alabama vs. Gonzaga, Seattle, ESPN2, 7 p.m.; Iowa St. at Creighton, FS1, 8 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Missouri at Baylor, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs Oklahoma State, Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m.; Mid-American Championship: Kent State vs Northern Illinois, Detroit, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Mountain West Championship: Utah State at San Diego State, FOX, 2 p.m.; Sun Belt Championship: App State at Louisiana, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; American Athletic Championship: Houston at Cincinnati, ABC, 3 p.m.; Southeastern Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia, Atlanta, CBS, 3 p.m.; Southwestern Athletic Championship: Prairie View A&M at Jackson State, ESPN2, 3 p.m.; Atlantic Coast Championship: Pitt vs Wake Forest, Charlotte, N.C., ABC, 7 p.m.; Big Ten Championship: Iowa vs Michigan, Indianapolis, FOX, 7 p.m.; Southern Cal at California, FS1, 10 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas, GOLF, 11 a.m. and NBC, 1:30 p.m.;

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN, 6 p.m.; UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo (Bantamweights), Las Vegas, ESPN, 9 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER: FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Jordan vs. Morocco, Group C, Al Rayyan, Qatar, FS1, 3:45 a.m.; FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Lebanon vs. Algeria, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar, FS1, 6:45 a.m.; Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton, USA, 9 a.m.; Premier League: Manchester City at Watford, NBC, 11:30 a.m.; MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Portland, Semifinal, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

