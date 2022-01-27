Chip TV Fri-Sat Jan 28-29

Friday

AUTO RACING: FIA Formula E: Round, 1, Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, CBSSN, 10:30 a.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Athletes Unlimited: Team Carrington vs. Team Russell, Las Vegas, FS2, 6 p.m.; Athletes Unlimited: Team Sims vs. Team Mitchell, Las Vegas, FS2, 8:30 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Penn at Harvard, ESPNU, 4 p.m.; Akron at Toledo, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Rhode Island at Dayton, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Ohio at Buffalo, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Cleveland St. at Wright St., ESPNU, 8 p.m.; UNLV at Colorado St., FS1, 8 p.m.; Boise St. at Fresno St., FS1, 10 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: St. John's at DePaul, FS1, 6 p.m.; Arizona St. at Stanford, PAC-12N, 8 p.m.; UCLA at Oregon, PAC-12N, 10 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: LSU at Georgia, SECN, 6 p.m.; Arkansas at Florida, SECN, 7:30 p.m.; Alabama at Auburn, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY: Omaha at Colorado College, CBSSN, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING: North Carolina at Virginia, ACCN, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Michigan, BTN, 6 p.m.; Penn St. at Iowa, BTN, 8 p.m.

GOLF: LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Second Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla., GOLF, 10:30 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, CBS, 4 p.m.; DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2, 1:30 p.m.

NBA: LA Lakers at Charlotte, ESPN, 6:45 P.M.; New York at Milwaukee, espn, 9:05 p.m.

NHL: Minnesota at NY Rangers, NHLN, 7 p.m.

TENNIS: ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN, 2:30 a.m.; ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped), ESPN2, 1 p.m.; WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Saturday

AUTO RACING: Imsa Weathertech Sports Car Championship, USA, 3 p.m.; AMA Supercross: Round 4, Anaheim, CNBC, 9 p.m.; Imsa Weathertech Sports Car Championship, USA, 9 p.m.; Imsa Weathertech Sports Car Championship, USA, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

BOWLING: PBA Players Championship Finals, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

BOXING: Top Rank Main Card: Robson Conceição vs. Xavier Martinez (Super-Featherweights), Tulsa, Okla., ESPN, 9 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: TBA, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; La Salle at Davidson, USA, 11 a.m.; Michigan at Michigan St., CBS, 11:30 a.m.; TBA, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Xavier at Creighton, FS1, Noon; St. Joseph's at St. Bonaventure, USA, Noon; Arizona St. at Arizona, CBS, 1:30 p.m.; Indiana at Maryland, FOX, 1:30 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Florida St., ABC, 2 p.m.; TBA, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; St. John's at Villanova, FOX, 3:30 p.m.; Marquette at Providence, FS1, 3:30 p.m.; TBA, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; UConn at DePaul, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Tennessee at Texas Tech, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Houston at UCF, ESPN2, 7 p.m.; BYU at Pacific, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.; Oregon St. at Oregon, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

GOLF: LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Third Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla., GOLF, 10:30 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, CBS, 3:30 p.m.; DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

HORSE RACING: The Pegasus World Cup Invitational, NBC, 3:30 p.m.

NBA: Brooklyn at Golden State, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: The Millrose Games: From New York, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS: ATP: The Australian Open, Final, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

