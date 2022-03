Chip TV Fri-Sat

Friday

AFRICA LEAGUE BASKETBALL: AS Salé (Morocco) vs. US Monastir (Tunisia), Diamniadio, Senegal, NBATV, 11:30 a.m.

BOXING: ShoBox: The New Generation, SHO, 8:35 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Michigan at Louisville, ACCN, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at NC State, ACCN, 5 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, btn, 10:30 a.m.; SEC Tournament Quarterfinal, Tampa, Fla., ESPN, 11 a.m.; Atlantic 10 Tournament Quarterfinal, Washington, USA, 11 a.m.; Conference USA Tournament Semifinal, Frisco, Texas, CBSSN, 11:30 a.m.; American Athletic Tournament Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN2, Noon; Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, BTN, 1 p.m.; SEC Tournament Quarterfinal, Tampa, Fla., ESPN, 1 p.m.; Atlantic 10 Tournament Quarterfinal, Washington, USA, 1:30 p.m.; Conference USA Tournament Semifinal, Frisco, Texas, CBSSN, 2 p.m.; American Athletic Tournament: Tulane vs. Temple, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN2, 2 p.m.; MAC Tournament Semifinal, Cleveland, CBSSN, 4 p.m.; Metro Atlantic Tournament Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPNEWS, 5 p.m.; SEC Tournament Quarterfinal, Tampa, Fla., SECN, 5 p.m.; Atlantic 10 Tournament Quarterfinal, Washington, USA, 5 p.m.; Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, BTN, 5:30 p.m.; Big East Tournament Semifinal, New York, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Atlantic Coast Tournament Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN, 6 p.m.; Big 12 Tournament Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2, 6 p.m.; American Athletic Tournament Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; MAC Tournament Semifinal, Cleveland, CBSSN, 6:30 p.m.; SEC Tournament Quarterfinal, Tampa, Fla., SECN, 7 p.m.; Metro Atlantic Tournament Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPNEWS, 7:30 p.m.; Atlantic 10 Tournament Quarterfinal, Washington, USA, 7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, BTN, 8 p.m.; American Athletic Tournament Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Big East Tournament Semifinal, New York, FS1, 8 p.m.; Pac-12 Tournament Semifinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N, 8 p.m.; Mountain West Tournament Semifinal, Las Vegas, CBSSN, 8:30 p.m.; Atlantic Coast Tournament Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN, 8:30 p.m.; Big 12 Tournament Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.; Big West Tournament Semifinal, Henderson, Nev., ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Tournament Semifinal, Las Vegas, FS1, 10:30 p.m.; Mountain West Tournament Semifinal, Las Vegas, CBSSN, 11 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Big 12 Tournament: Kansas vs. Oklahoma, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.; America East Tournament: Albany at Maine, Championship, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: California at Stanford, PAC-12N, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE: Randolph vs Highland, WQOW TV 18, 9 a.m.; McDonell vs Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, WQOW TV 18, 10:45 a.m.; Green Bay Notre Dame vs Menomonie, WQOW TV 18, 1:30 p.m.; Reedsburg vs Pewaukee, WQOW TV 18, 3:15 p.m.; Kettle Moraine vs De Pere, WQOW TV 18, 6:30 p.m.; Brookfield East vs Appleton East, WQOW TV 18, 8:15 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, Players Stadium Course, Palm Valley, Fla., GOLF, 11 a.m.; LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club - Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand, GOLF, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2, 2 p.m.

NBA: New York at Memphis, NBATV, 7 p.m.; Washington at LA Lakers, NBATV, 9:30 p.m.

NHL: Vegas at Pittsburgh, NHLN, 6 p.m.

PARALYMPICS: Women's Para Alpine Skiing (Giant Slalom) (Taped), USA, 2 a.m.; Para Biathlon (Men's & Women's 12.5km Vision Impaired) (Taped), USA, 3 a.m.; Sled Hockey Semifinal (Canada vs. South Korea) (Taped), USA, 4 a.m.; Sled Hockey Semifinal (U.S. vs. China), USA, 6:05 a.m.; Primetime: Paralympics Coverage (Taped), NBC, 7 p.m.; Para Snowboarding (Banked Slalom), USA, 10 p.m.; Para Cross-Country Skiing (Men's 10km & Women's 7.5km Sitting), USA, 10:30 p.m.; Para Snowboarding (Men's & Women's Banked Slalom Finals), USA, 11:30 p.m.; Men's Para Cross-Country Skiing (12.5km Vision Impaired & Standing), USA, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday); Women's Para Cross-Country Skiing (10km Vision Impaired & Standing), USA, 1:30 a.m.; Para Snowboarding (Men's & Women's Banked Slalom Finals), USA, 2:30 a.m.; Sled Hockey Semifinal (U.S. vs. China) (Taped), USA, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

MEN'S SOCCER: UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at Liverpool (Taped), CBSSN, 9:30 a.m.; Liga MX: Mazatlán at Monterrey, FS2, 9 p.m.

TENNIS: BNP Paribas Open-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, Noon

Saturday

AUTO RACING: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., FS1, 10:30 a.m.; NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., FS1, 12:30 p.m.; NHRA: The NHRA Top Fuel NHRA All-Star Shootout, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla., FOX, 1 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: America East Tournament Championship, ESPN2, 10 a.m.; Ivy League Tournament Semifinal, Cambridge, Mass., ESPNU, 10 a.m.; Big Ten Tournament Semifinal, Indianapolis, CBS, Noon; SEC Tournament Semifinal, Tampa, Fla., ESPN, Noon; Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament Championship, Norfolk, Va., ESPN2, Noon; Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cambridge, Mass., ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Big Ten Tournament Semifinal, Indianapolis, CBS, 2:30 p.m.; SEC Tournament Tampa, Fla., ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; American Athletic Tournament Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.; Metro Atlantic Tournament Championship, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPNU, 3 p.m.; American Athletic Tournament Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.; Mountain West Tournament Championship, Las Vegas, CBS, 5 p.m.; Big 12 Tournament Championship, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN, 5 p.m.; Southwestern Athletic Tournament Championship, Birmingham, Ala., ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Big East Tournament Championship, New York, FOX, 5:30 p.m.; Metro Atlantic Tournament Championship, Cleveland, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.; Big Sky Tournament Championship, Boise, ESPNU, 7 p.m.; Atlantic Coast Tournament Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN, 7:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Tournament Championship, Las Vegas, FOX, 8 p.m.; Southland Tournament Championship, Katy, Texas, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.; Western Athletic Tournament Championship, Las Vegas, ESPNU, 9 p.m.; Big West Tournament Championship, Henderson, Nev., ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE: Division 5 championship, WQOW TV 18, 11 a.m.; Division 4 championship, WQOW TV 18, 1 p.m; Division 3 championship, WQOW TV 18, 3 p.m.; Division 2 championship, WQOW TV 18, 6:30 p.m.; Division 1 championship, WQOW TV 18, 8:30 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Third Round, Players Stadium Course, Palm Valley, Fla., NBC, Noon; LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club - Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand, GOLF, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA: Milwaukee at Golden State, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Philadelphia at Carolina, ABC, 2 p.m.

PARALYMPICS: Men's Para Cross-Country Skiing (Slalom Standing, Vision Impaired) (Taped), USA, 2:30 a.m.; Sled Hockey (Semifinal) (Taped), USA, 3:30 a.m.; Sled Hockey (Bronze Medal Game), USA, 6:05 a.m.; Daytime: Paralympics Coverage (Taped), NBC, 11 a.m.; Para Cross-Country Skiing (Finals); Men's Para Alpine Skiing (Slalom); Para Snowboarding (Banked Slalom Finals) (Taped), USA, 2:30 p.m.; Primetime: Paralympics Coverage (Taped), NBC, 7 p.m.; Para Cross-Country Skiing (Mixed Relay Final) (Taped), USA, 8 p.m.; Sled Hockey (Gold Medal Game), USA, 10:05 p.m.; Women's Para Alpine Skiing (Slalom), USA, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday); Women's Para Alpine Skiing (Slalom), USA, 1 a.m. (Sunday); Para Cross-Country Skiing (Open Relay Final) (Taped), USA, 2 a.m.; The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games Closing Ceremony: From Beijing, USA, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

MEN'S SOCCER: Premier League: Burnley at Brentford, USA, 9 a.m.; MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

