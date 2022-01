Chip TV Jan 21

Friday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Toledo at Ohio, CBSSN, 5 p.m.; St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Illinois at Maryland, FS1, 6 p.m.; Kent St. at Buffalo, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Michigan St. at Wisconsin, FS1, 8 p.m.; Fresno St. at Nevada, FS1, 10 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Colorado at Arizona St., PAC-12N, 6 p.m.; Oregon at Washington (Joined in Progress), PAC-12N, 10 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: Florida at Georgia, SECN, 5 p.m.; Kentucky at Alabama, SECN, 6:30 p.m.; Arizona St. at Utah, PAC-12N, 8 p.m.; Arkansas at LSU, SECN, 8 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY: Michigan at Minnesota, 8 p.m.; Colorado at Denver, CBSSN, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING: Penn St. at Michigan, BTN, 5 p.m.; Virginia Tech at NC State, ACCN, 6 p.m.; Iowa at Ohio St., BTN, 7 p.m.

GOLF: The Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, El Camaleón Golf Club, LA Romana, Dominican Republic, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla., GOLF, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, La Quinta Country Club, La Quinita, Calif., GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii, GOLF, 6 p.m.; DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, GOLF, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Sidewell Friends (D.C.) at Hopkins (Minn.), ESPNU, 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2, 1:30 p.m.

MEN'S LACROSSE: NLL: Georgia at Rochester, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

NBA: Chicago at Milwaukee, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

NHL: Minnesota at Chicago, NHLN, 7:30 p.m.

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL: Playoff: Criollos de Caguas vs. Indios de Mayagüez, Final, Game 6 (If Necessary), FS2, 5 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER: Premier League: Norwich City at Watford, USA, 2 p.m.

TENNIS: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped), ESPN2, 1 p.m.; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

X GAMES: X Games Aspen 2022: Snowboarding, Aspen, Colo., ESPN, 9:35 p.m.

Saturday

AUTO RACING: Imsa Weathertech Sports Car Championship, USA, 3 p.m.; AMA Supercross: Round 4, Anaheim, CNBC, 9 p.m.; Imsa Weathertech Sports Car Championship, USA, 9 p.m.; Imsa Weathertech Sports Car Championship, USA, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

BOWLING: PBA Players Championship Finals, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

BOXING: Top Rank Main Card: Robson Conceição vs. Xavier Martinez (Super-Featherweights), Tulsa, Okla., ESPN, 9 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: TBA, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; La Salle at Davidson, USA, 11 a.m.; Michigan at Michigan St., CBS, 11:30 a.m.; TBA, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Xavier at Creighton, FS1, 1 p.m.; St. Joseph's at St. Bonaventure, USA, 1 p.m.; Arizona St. at Arizona, CBS 1:30 p.m.; Indiana at Maryland, FOX, 1:30 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Florida St., ABC, 2 p.m.; TBA, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; St. John's at Villanova, FOX, 3:30 p.m.; Marquette at Providence, FS1, 3:30 p.m.; TBA, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; UConn at DePaul, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Tennessee at Texas Tech, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Houston at UCF, ESPN2, 7 p.m.; BYU at Pacific, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.; Oregon St. at Oregon, ESPN2, 9 p.m.;

GOLF: LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Third Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla., GOLF, 10:30 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, CBS, 3:30 p.m.; DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF, 1 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

HORSE RACING: The Pegasus World Cup Invitational, NBC, 3:30 p.m.

NBA: Brooklyn at Golden State, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: The Millrose Games: From New York, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS: ATP: The Australian Open, Final, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

