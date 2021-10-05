Chip TV Wed-Thurs

Wednesday
COLLEGE GOLF: The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark., GOLF, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER: Georgetown at Seton Hall, FS1, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL: Mississippi St. at Kentucky, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Iowa at Wisconsin, BTN, 6 p.m.; Florida St. at Miami, ACCN, 7 p.m.; Missouri at LSU, SECN, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois, BTN, 8 p.m.
MLB: N.L. Wild Card: St. Louis at LA Dodgers, TBS, 7 p.m.
NBA: Preseason: LA Lakers at Phoenix, NBATV, 5 p.m.; Preseason: Utah at Dallas, NBATV, 7:30 p.m.
NHL: Preseason: Washington at Boston, NHLN, 6 p.m.; Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim, NHLN, 9 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER: UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Spain, Semifinal, Milan, Italy, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.; CPL: Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC, FS2, 5 p.m.; CPL: Pacific FC at FC Edmonton, FS2, 8 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER: NWSL: Washington at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
TENNIS: Indian Wells-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, noon.
WNBA: Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago Sky, Semifinal, Game 4, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 4, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Thursday
AUTO RACING: Formula 1: Practice 1, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. (Friday)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Houston at Tulane, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.; Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Iowa St. at Texas Tech, ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Open de España, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, GOLF, 7 a.m.; LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, First Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J., GOLF, 1 p.m.; PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, GOLF, 4 p.m.
NBA: Preseason: Miami at Houston, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
NFL: LA Rams at Seattle, FOX and NFLN, 7 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER: UEFA Nations League: Belgium vs. France, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.; CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Austin, Texas, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
MLB: Playoffs: Chicago White Sox at Houston, FS1, 3 p.m.; Playoffs: Boston/NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, FS1, 7 p.m.