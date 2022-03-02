Thursday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Michigan St. at Ohio St., ESPN, 6 p.m.; Temple at Houston, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Cincinnati at SMU, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Penn St. at Illinois, FS1, 6 p.m.; Rice at UTEP, CBSSN, 8 p.m.; Stanford at Arizona, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Memphis at South Florida, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Iowa at Michigan, FS1, 8 p.m; Fresno St. at San Diego St., CBSSN, 10 p.m.; UC Riverside at CS Fullerton, ESPNU, 10 p.m.; Oregon St. at Washington St., FS1, 10 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Michigan St., Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN, 10:30 a.m.; Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Arkansas, First Round, Nashville, Tenn., SECN, Noon; Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Indiana, Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN, 1 p.m.; Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N, 2 p.m.; Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, First Round, Nashville, Tenn., SECN, 2 p.m.; Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N, 4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Northwestern, Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN, 5:30 p.m.; Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Kentucky, First Round, Nashville, Tenn., SECN, 6 p.m.; Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Nebraska, Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN, 8 p.m.; Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N, 8 p.m.; Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Georgia, First Round, Nashville, Tenn., SECN, 8:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Washington St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N, 10:30 p.m.

GOLF: DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya, GOLF, 4 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, GOLF, 9 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., GOLF, 1 p.m.; LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore, GOLF, 8:30 p.m.; DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya, GOLF, 4 a.m. (Friday)

NBA: Memphis at Boston, TNT, 6:30 p.m.; LA Lakers at LA Clippers, TNT, 9 p.m.

NFL: NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends, Indianapolis, NFLN, 3 p.m.

NHL: Boston at Vegas, ESPN, 8 p.m.

PARALYMPICS: The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony: From Beijing, USA, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

MEN'S SOCCER: Copa Do Brasil: Globo vs. Internacional, First Round, Ceará-Mirim, Brazil, FS2, 6:20 p.m.

WOMEN's SOCCER: CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Peru vs. Colombia, Group A, Montevideo, Uruguay, FS2, 12:50 p.m.; CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Ecuador vs. Uruguay, Group A, Montevideo, Uruguay, FS2, 3:20 p.m.

TENNIS: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 11:30 a.m.; Lyon-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5:45 a.m. (Friday)

Friday

AUTO RACING: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1, 3:30 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1, 8 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Richmond at St. Bonaventure, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Utah St. at San Jose St., FS1, 10 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: Michigan at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

GOLF: DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya, GOLF, 4 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, GOLF, 9 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., GOLF, 1 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif., GOLF, 5 p.m.; LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore, GOLF, 10 p.m.; DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya, GOLF, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA: Milwaukee at Chicago, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.; New York at Phoenix, ESPN, 9:05 p.m.

PARALYMPICS: The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games: Opening Ceremony, Beijing, USA, 5:30 a.m.; Para Biathlon (Men's & Women's 6km Sitting), USA, 8 p.m.; Para Alpine Skiing (Men's & Women's Downhill), USA, 9:10 p.m.; Women's Para Biathlon (6km Standing), USA, 10:05 p.m.; Men's Para Alpine Skiing (Downhill) (Taped), USA, 10:30 p.m.; Sled Hockey (U.S. vs. Canada), USA, 11:05 p.m.; Para Alpine Skiing (Women's & Men's Downhill) (Taped), USA, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0